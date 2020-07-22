/
155 Apartments for rent in NCRA, Mesa, AZ
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1163 sqft
Hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups in recently spruced-up units. Pet-friendly community has a dog park. Porter Park and Fitch Park close by. Hohokam Stadium, the Chicago Cubs' spring training facility, is a mile away.
10 E Ingram St
10 East Ingram Street, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
768 sqft
Awesome 2 bedrooms and 1 bath for rent. The unit has been totally remodeled.
222 W. Brown Road, #88
222 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1343 sqft
DESCRIPTION: --------------------------------------- Nearest Cross Streets are Country Club Drive and Brown Road Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,343 Pet & Smoking Policy: Small Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No
155 E Jacaranda Street
155 East Jacaranda Street, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1157 sqft
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,157 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of NCRA
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$739
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
550 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$855
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
818 sqft
Residents enjoy amenities like a playground, courtyard and grill, and onsite management. Units feature spacious closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and dishwasher. Located minutes from the Escobedo Historic District, off of Country Club Dr.
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1068 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come experience true luxury living at Luxe at 1930 Apartment Community in Mesa, AZ.
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1192 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within a three-minute drive from Hohokam Stadium, these homes feature private balconies, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens. The pet-friendly community has such amenities as a pool and a clubhouse for residents.
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$769
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Recently renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments. Granite-style countertops, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Laundry care center, swimming pool and picnic area. Near public transportation. Easy access to loops 101 & 202 and Hwy 60.
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-10, the 101 Loop and 202 Loop. Close to MCC and ASU with premier shopping and dining venues nearby. Expansive storage space and oversized closets. Includes 24-hour emergency maintenance.
511 N LeSueur
511 North Lesueur, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms Single Level Townhouse, University and Mesa Dr - Updated 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a comfortable single level townhouse. New vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas. Carpet in bedrooms.
629 N Pioneer Circle
629 North Pioneer Circle, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1232 sqft
629 N Pioneer Circle Available 09/01/20 3 BEDROOM 2BATHROOM PATIO HOME - CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE, LARGE PATIO, COM. POOL, EX CONDITION.
454 W BROWN Road
454 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
54 West Apartments, is an 88-unit complex. This amazing 2 bd / 2 ba, mid-century modern apartment has been fully renovated, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for which you won't find anywhere else.
1001 N PASADENA Drive
1001 North Pasadena, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
927 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Mesa, AZ , Beautifully decorated with attached one car garage! Located in a quiet resort style community of Park Centre casitas.
930 N MESA Drive
930 North Mesa Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Charming Mesa condo with easy access to highway 202 and 60. Use this as a base and get all over the Arizona valley with ease. Ground Floor is the way to go. This condo is large with over 1000 sq. feet of living space.
756 North Center Street
756 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1235 sqft
** Horse Property available in downtown Mesa!! ** Available June, July & August 2018 you can board your horses while staying here!! House backs up to horse property with 3 & 1/2 covered pens that open into a large Bermuda pasture and enough
Results within 5 miles of NCRA
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Park Village
226 N Hobson, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1017 sqft
Prime location and beautiful apartment homes. Central location near Main Street shopping and dining and close to Pioneer Park. Luxury units include air conditioning and walk in closets. Community offers gym, pool and clubhouse.
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1226 sqft
Tour Your Way! Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person By Appointment Only Tours Available. Call us today for more information!
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
895 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, covered parking, ceiling fans and accent walls. Community amenities include fitness center, swimming pool, spa, shipping center and e-pay. Easy access to 101, US-60 and 202.
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1472 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,036
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1152 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$810
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$810
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
