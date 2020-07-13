Amenities

LUXURY at ITS FINEST. Our newly renovated resort-style community offers a unique concept to apartment home living. You'll find the highest quality construction enhanced and renovated with features that include: two tone paint tan walls with white trim and doors.*Vaulted on very top floors with gas fireplaces. 9 foot ceilings and panel doors. Gourmet kitchens with built-in microwaves, icemakers and maple cabinetry. Laundry rooms with full size washer and dryers. New nickel finished lighting and ceiling fans in every bedroom and living room. Closet space galore in every apartment home ~ coat closets, pantries, utility closet, linen/shoe closet and walk-in closets. Huge covered patios & balconies. Conveniently located in the Mesa/Gilbert area, close to the US-60, and 202. Enjoy fine dining and shopping nearby at the upscale Dana Park or Fun Stapley AMC Center. Every resident will become an exclusive member, featuring the most desirable amenities, brand new fitness center, pool & spa open 9:00am to 10:00pm daily. Our Internet cafe business center is WIFI internet access. Come see what Lindsay Palms has for your next new home!