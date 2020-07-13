All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like Lindsay Palms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
Lindsay Palms
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:10 AM

Lindsay Palms

Open Now until 6pm
2855 E Broadway Rd · (480) 630-4788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2855 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,252

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 245 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lindsay Palms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
package receiving
LUXURY at ITS FINEST. Our newly renovated resort-style community offers a unique concept to apartment home living. You'll find the highest quality construction enhanced and renovated with features that include: two tone paint tan walls with white trim and doors.*Vaulted on very top floors with gas fireplaces. 9 foot ceilings and panel doors. Gourmet kitchens with built-in microwaves, icemakers and maple cabinetry. Laundry rooms with full size washer and dryers. New nickel finished lighting and ceiling fans in every bedroom and living room. Closet space galore in every apartment home ~ coat closets, pantries, utility closet, linen/shoe closet and walk-in closets. Huge covered patios & balconies. Conveniently located in the Mesa/Gilbert area, close to the US-60, and 202. Enjoy fine dining and shopping nearby at the upscale Dana Park or Fun Stapley AMC Center. Every resident will become an exclusive member, featuring the most desirable amenities, brand new fitness center, pool & spa open 9:00am to 10:00pm daily. Our Internet cafe business center is WIFI internet access. Come see what Lindsay Palms has for your next new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.88 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $100.73
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35 a month per pet
restrictions: We are pet friendly (breed restrictions do apply)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lindsay Palms have any available units?
Lindsay Palms has 5 units available starting at $1,076 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Lindsay Palms have?
Some of Lindsay Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lindsay Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Lindsay Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lindsay Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Lindsay Palms is pet friendly.
Does Lindsay Palms offer parking?
Yes, Lindsay Palms offers parking.
Does Lindsay Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lindsay Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lindsay Palms have a pool?
Yes, Lindsay Palms has a pool.
Does Lindsay Palms have accessible units?
No, Lindsay Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Lindsay Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lindsay Palms has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lindsay Palms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity