Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

128 Accessible Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
The Groves
9 Units Available
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
888 sqft
Fully appointed apartments feature dishwashers and laundry machines, plus plenty of storage space. Multiple bus routes are located just steps away, or you can commute via the Superstition Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Nuestro
7 Units Available
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
5 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,082
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
991 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Superstition Springs
40 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$989
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
737 sqft
Charming and private setting. Recently remodeled with updated appliances. 24-hour gym, tennis court and pool for a higher quality of life. Business center, grill area and hot tub make for easy relaxing at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
$
6 Units Available
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$939
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
729 sqft
Spacious, recently renovated units with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Patio or balcony. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. On-site laundry, tennis court, gym, playground, pool and wheelchair accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
4 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Ranch West
1 Unit Available
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Close to the Superstition Freeway. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Basketball court, playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1245 sqft
Peaceful, green community with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and playground. Stylish apartments feature laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony and fireplaces. Credit card payments accepted for easy payment of rent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,033
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1033 sqft
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Dobson Ranch
4 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$840
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Stupendous central location close to Mesa Community College, Cardon Children's Medical Center, and Fiesta Mall. 24-hour maintenance and fitness center available. Management on site. Playground, pool, and clubhouse. Cable-ready units with air conditioning, walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$850
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$902
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St., Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
852 sqft
Mesa apartment community close to shops, restaurants and businesses centers. Easy access to several major highways including U.S. Routes 60 and 101. Amenities include two swimming pools, covered parking and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:18pm
$
Lehi
2 Units Available
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
413 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-10, the 101 Loop and 202 Loop. Close to MCC and ASU with premier shopping and dining venues nearby. Expansive storage space and oversized closets. Includes 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Meadowgreen
4 Units Available
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,014
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
805 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
12 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Dobson Ranch
8 Units Available
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
Spacious floor plans offers plenty of storage space, including walk-in closets. Relax in the pool or sauna, or head to one of several nearby parks and golf courses.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom pet friendly apartment homes near public transit and easy access to Red Mountain Freeway. Cozy kitchens with dishwasher, fireplaces, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center.

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Mesa rents declined over the past month

Mesa rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesa stand at $921 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,148 for a two-bedroom. Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Mesa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Mesa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,148 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Mesa.
    • While Mesa's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mesa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

