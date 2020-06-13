Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti...
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Ranch West
1 Unit Available
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Close to the Superstition Freeway. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Basketball court, playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dobson Ranch
8 Units Available
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$978
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
905 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with luxury flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Right next to Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Numerous dining and shopping options nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1245 sqft
Peaceful, green community with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and playground. Stylish apartments feature laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony and fireplaces. Credit card payments accepted for easy payment of rent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$780
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,073
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1133 sqft
Four distinct floor plans, including recently renovated options with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Coffee bar and concierge in community. Within walking distance of shopping and dining. Close to Countryside Dog Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,033
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Golden Hills
8 Units Available
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located for easy access to Route 60 and Loop 202. Pet-friendly apartment community spanning 13 acres and boasting amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature full kitchens and private patios.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1033 sqft
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Dobson Ranch
4 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$840
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Stupendous central location close to Mesa Community College, Cardon Children's Medical Center, and Fiesta Mall. 24-hour maintenance and fitness center available. Management on site. Playground, pool, and clubhouse. Cable-ready units with air conditioning, walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Comite de Families en Accion
6 Units Available
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features dog park and pool. Air-conditioned units with walk-in closets. Across the street from Mesa Country Club. Near the Red Mountain Freeway and minutes from the shopping and dining of Mesa Riverview Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$850
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
14 Units Available
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$875
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
771 sqft
This link does not work. (redirects to rentcafe.com) Will happily write description once I get link to the proper location/complex. Not sure what city this is located in.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
Modern Mesa apartments on a palm tree-filled complex, just south of Superstition Freeway. Carpets, extra storage and walk-in closets. Tennis court, dog park and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,210
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$902
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Manor
9 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,365
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
NCRA
8 Units Available
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1163 sqft
Hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups in recently spruced-up units. Pet-friendly community has a dog park. Porter Park and Fitch Park close by. Hohokam Stadium, the Chicago Cubs' spring training facility, is a mile away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1450 sqft
Everyday luxury in a pet-friendly complex boasting units with laundry, patios, air conditioning and extra storage. Business center, basketball court and clubhouse on site. Enjoy nature at nearby Holmes and Greenfield parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,055
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
A charming community located near fine dining and retail. On-site BBQ area, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Fully equipped kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers and lots of storage. Playground and plenty of green space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,078
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St., Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
852 sqft
Mesa apartment community close to shops, restaurants and businesses centers. Easy access to several major highways including U.S. Routes 60 and 101. Amenities include two swimming pools, covered parking and picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1014 sqft
Located near the 101, Highway 60 and Fiesta Mall, these light-filled units offer luxurious pools, beautiful clubhouses, and a well-equipped fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1020 sqft
Modern, upscale living at its best. Sophisticated layouts and floor plans. Pet-friendly property with master suites featuring walk-in closets. Updated appliances including garbage disposals and dishwashers. Near West Main Street and the Valley Metro Rail.
City Guide for Mesa, AZ

Considering a move to Mesa? You’re onto something—it’s what we like to call a fine choice, right up there with a smart suit jacket and a pair of Chuck Taylors. The rental properties in Arizona’s third largest city (behind Phoenix and Tucson) are easy to get into and luxurious to live in, which means no excuses not to find the perfect new place!

Having trouble with Craigslist Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mesa, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mesa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

