Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Montero at Dana Park

3636 East Inverness Avenue · (480) 470-7163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2060 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 2028 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 2027 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2036 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 1033 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montero at Dana Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
garage
key fob access
sauna
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club. Drive though the impressive porte cochere at the end of a palm-lined drive, and use your personal key fob to activate the private entry gate. Workout at the fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment including four TV's, cross-trainers, free weights individual weight stations and treadmills with Cardio Trainer...plus men's and women's locker rooms with showers and saunas. Step into the beautifully landscaped courtyard featuring a world of recreational pleasures. The Montero at Dana Park apartment community is a short walk from Village Square at Dana Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No pet weight limit. Certain breeds of dogs have dangerous temperaments and are not permitted. These breeds include Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls/American Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Husky Breeds, Akitas, Chow Chow, Cane Corsos, Grate Danes, Mastiffs, Alaskan Malamute, Dalmatian, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canario and Rottweilers, or any dog that is a mix of one or more of these breeds.
Parking Details: 1 assigned covered parking space, Un-covered parking is first come first serve.
Storage Details: Garages $100/mo, Storage units $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Montero at Dana Park have any available units?
Montero at Dana Park has 19 units available starting at $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Montero at Dana Park have?
Some of Montero at Dana Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montero at Dana Park currently offering any rent specials?
Montero at Dana Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montero at Dana Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Montero at Dana Park is pet friendly.
Does Montero at Dana Park offer parking?
Yes, Montero at Dana Park offers parking.
Does Montero at Dana Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montero at Dana Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montero at Dana Park have a pool?
Yes, Montero at Dana Park has a pool.
Does Montero at Dana Park have accessible units?
No, Montero at Dana Park does not have accessible units.
Does Montero at Dana Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montero at Dana Park has units with dishwashers.

