Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking garage key fob access sauna volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center coffee bar e-payments green community guest parking hot tub internet access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table yoga

Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club. Drive though the impressive porte cochere at the end of a palm-lined drive, and use your personal key fob to activate the private entry gate. Workout at the fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment including four TV's, cross-trainers, free weights individual weight stations and treadmills with Cardio Trainer...plus men's and women's locker rooms with showers and saunas. Step into the beautifully landscaped courtyard featuring a world of recreational pleasures. The Montero at Dana Park apartment community is a short walk from Village Square at Dana Park.