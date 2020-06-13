155 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
$
32 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1320 sqft
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
25 Units Available
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1120 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
69 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
4 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1603 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1152 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1245 sqft
Peaceful, green community with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and playground. Stylish apartments feature laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony and fireplaces. Credit card payments accepted for easy payment of rent.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Superstition Springs
40 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1133 sqft
Four distinct floor plans, including recently renovated options with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Coffee bar and concierge in community. Within walking distance of shopping and dining. Close to Countryside Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Manor
9 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1295 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1450 sqft
Everyday luxury in a pet-friendly complex boasting units with laundry, patios, air conditioning and extra storage. Business center, basketball court and clubhouse on site. Enjoy nature at nearby Holmes and Greenfield parks.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:28pm
$
6 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
The Groves
23 Units Available
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1127 sqft
Luxurious community features tennis court, guest parking and pool. Units include a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets. Situated close to shopping, restaurants, and many schools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
16 Units Available
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1279 sqft
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 04:47pm
Powell Estates
2 Units Available
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1000 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Enjoy the warm Arizona sunshine by taking a refreshing dip in our year-round swimming pool or using the sun deck to hang out with family and friends.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Augusta Ranch
14 Units Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
$
113 Units Available
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1482 sqft
San Villante in Mesa, AZ, goes above and beyond your expectations of apartment living. Our amazing community amenities and in-home extras come together to provide you with a show-stopping home experience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Escobedo Historic District
6 Units Available
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within a three-minute drive from Hohokam Stadium, these homes feature private balconies, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens. The pet-friendly community has such amenities as a pool and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
20 Units Available
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1383 sqft
Great location close to Dobson Ranch Golf Course and minutes from the Arizona Mills Mall. Community has pools, spa, cabanas, and wet bars. Units feature plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1236 sqft
Avilla Lehi is located off the southwest corner of Thomas and Val Vista in Mesa, offering gated rental home neighborhood living with private backyards, high-end finishes and no shared walls.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2051 South Orange
2051 South Orange, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1578 sqft
GREAT CURB APPEAL,DESERT LANDSCAPE FRONT/BACK, HUGE LOT WITH GRASS ALSO, GREAT TREES AND CACTUS! OPEN AND AIRY FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS, NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT! OPEN DREAM KITCHEN SET UP,TONS OF COUNTER SPACE,CABINETS,BREAKFAST BAR

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Buckhorn
1 Unit Available
1055 North Recker Road
1055 North Recker Road, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1160 sqft
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM Click to see if you qualify, http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/ VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Las Sendas
1 Unit Available
2626 North Athena
2626 North Athena, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1372 sqft
3 BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE SPA in the ENCLAVE OF WINDSONG, located in the upscale community of Las Sendas. Situated across from a Community Pool. Includes Access to Additional Las Sendas Amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Moondance
1 Unit Available
1429 North Sterling
1429 North Sterling, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1178 sqft
(620 Minimum Fico) Beautifully remodeled home professionally designed with modern interior nodes to a late century exterior build. This home has exposed sealed slab flooring throughout the home and upgraded lighting fixtures in every room.

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesa rents declined over the past month

Mesa rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesa stand at $921 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,148 for a two-bedroom. Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Mesa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Mesa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,148 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Mesa.
    • While Mesa's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mesa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

