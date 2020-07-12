/
/
/
augusta ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
264 Apartments for rent in Augusta Ranch, Mesa, AZ
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2105 S Bristol
2105 South Bristol, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2105 S Bristol in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2024 S Baldwin #26
2024 S Baldwin, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom two bath condo split floorplan is located in a gated golf course community close to US-60, 202 and shopping.
1 of 47
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9462 E Kilarea Ave 212233799-001
9462 East Kilarea Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
Augusta Ranch beauty! - Situated within the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community this lovely home has 4 bedrooms/2 bath with living room and family room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, smooth top range and stainless
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9233 E NEVILLE Avenue
9233 East Neville Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1301 sqft
Cute and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Augusta Ranch Subdivision! Resort like living in a golf community. Home is close to everything including shopping, dining, schools, parks, and freeway.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2024 S BALDWIN --
2024 South Baldwin, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1380 sqft
NO PETS! Great location in Augusta Ranch! Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home plus a den! Downstairs features a great-room for plan, den and half bath! Property is right across from the community pool! Unit has 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Augusta Ranch
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1615 sqft
Perfectly positioned at the intersection between Route 60 and Route 202. Modern apartment community with extensive leisure amenities. Floor plans feature gourmet island kitchens and private patios or balconies. Apartments come with garage car parking.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
11 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East Apartments is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2123 S Luther --
2123 South Luther Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2307 sqft
CLEAN and SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus a HUGE loft in the very desirable Marbella Gated Community. GILBERT SCHOOLS, Terrific cul-de- sac home in beautiful and quiet gated community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S RIALTO Drive
1250 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen.
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10219 E OBISPO Avenue
10219 East Obispo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Come and stay for a short trip or stay for awhile in this easy to love one story home in a great area of Mesa. Popular split floor plan. The entry is inviting as you look right through the house to the resort backyard.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1255 S RIALTO --
1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1535 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 26
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
2821 S SKYLINE --
2821 South Skyline, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1408 sqft
Perfect rental! Gourmet kitchen boosts with 42'' white Shaker style cabinetry with soft close, Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, glass top range, refrigerator, oversize pantry and
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2021 S Esmeralda Circle
2021 South Esmeralda Circle, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2672 sqft
This Home is Situated on a Oversized Cul-De-Sac Lot, 2 Bedroom Downstairs & 3 Bedrooms + Loft Upstairs,Open Kitchen w/ Spiced Maple Cabinets w/ 42' Uppers, Pantry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
9015 East Gable Avenue
9015 East Gable Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Mesa. Home features marble flooring throughout and neutral paint. Large great room that overlooks kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Augusta Ranch
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
46 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
21 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,104
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
9 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,165
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,039
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located for easy access to Route 60 and Loop 202. Pet-friendly apartment community spanning 13 acres and boasting amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature full kitchens and private patios.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZGold Canyon, AZSan Tan Valley, AZ