184 Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mesa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$920
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
818 sqft
Residents enjoy amenities like a playground, courtyard and grill, and onsite management. Units feature spacious closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and dishwasher. Located minutes from the Escobedo Historic District, off of Country Club Dr.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fiesta
15 Units Available
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,012
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
907 sqft
Villetta is located in Mesa, just off US 60 and Loop 202. Each newly renovated unit offers hardwood floors, garbage disposals, dishwashers and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Groves
22 Units Available
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$998
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1127 sqft
Luxurious community features tennis court, guest parking and pool. Units include a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets. Situated close to shopping, restaurants, and many schools.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$989
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
737 sqft
Charming and private setting. Recently remodeled with updated appliances. 24-hour gym, tennis court and pool for a higher quality of life. Business center, grill area and hot tub make for easy relaxing at home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Duke Manor
15 Units Available
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$715
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
550 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Ranch West
1 Unit Available
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Close to the Superstition Freeway. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Basketball court, playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St., Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
852 sqft
Mesa apartment community close to shops, restaurants and businesses centers. Easy access to several major highways including U.S. Routes 60 and 101. Amenities include two swimming pools, covered parking and picnic area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Nuestro
6 Units Available
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dobson Ranch
8 Units Available
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
905 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with luxury flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Right next to Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Numerous dining and shopping options nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$785
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$966
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,178
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1133 sqft
Four distinct floor plans, including recently renovated options with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Coffee bar and concierge in community. Within walking distance of shopping and dining. Close to Countryside Dog Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1033 sqft
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dobson Ranch
5 Units Available
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1043 sqft
Granite countertops, refrigerator, stove, ice maker and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar, pantry, washer and dryer, large closets with mirrored doors, tile and hardwood floors. Swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ area and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,210
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,081
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
991 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
NCRA
9 Units Available
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1163 sqft
Hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups in recently spruced-up units. Pet-friendly community has a dog park. Porter Park and Fitch Park close by. Hohokam Stadium, the Chicago Cubs' spring training facility, is a mile away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to MCC, Fiesta Mall, the Loop 101 and US 60 freeways. Community has two swimming pools, on-site dog park and outdoor grilling picnic stations.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Kleinman Park
15 Units Available
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
5 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mesa, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mesa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

