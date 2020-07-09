All apartments in Mesa
Delano

Open Now until 6pm
1800 E Covina St · (480) 571-1128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 E Covina St, Mesa, AZ 85203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 26-363 · Avail. Sep 19

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 14-226 · Avail. Sep 26

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 28-338 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-213 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,045

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 32-309 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 23-296 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Delano.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
hot tub
media room
playground
Enjoy the luxury of living in one of our romantic casita-style apartment homes at Delano Apartments near downtown Mesa. Conveniently located a short distance from restaurants, shops, and Village Square at Dana Park, our community has modern amenities to help you relax and get a little more out of life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,7,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Other. <br>Please call for additional information. Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Spot, Assigned Covered Parking: $20.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Delano have any available units?
Delano has 11 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Delano have?
Some of Delano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Delano currently offering any rent specials?
Delano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Delano pet-friendly?
Yes, Delano is pet friendly.
Does Delano offer parking?
Yes, Delano offers parking.
Does Delano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Delano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Delano have a pool?
Yes, Delano has a pool.
Does Delano have accessible units?
No, Delano does not have accessible units.
Does Delano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Delano has units with dishwashers.
