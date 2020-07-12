/
/
/
mesa grande
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
434 Apartments for rent in Mesa Grande, Mesa, AZ
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway
1500 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet property, sweet location! This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit has the fine interior you want and private covered patio too. Open kitchen/great room concept with breakfast bar. Beautiful wood cabinets and pull outs.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
280 S EVERGREEN Road
280 North Evergreen Road, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1380 sqft
Perfect Tempe location in the middle of everything. Walk to Cubs games in the Spring. Close commute to 202/101 freeways, and just 2.5 miles to ASU main Campus. 2 beautiful community pools.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
712 N SANTA BARBARA #9 --
712 N Santa Barbara, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
936 sqft
Great Central Location! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 baths. Town home conveniently located less than a mile from the 202 , the 101. Just across the road from the cubs stadium.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
540 N May Apt 1135
540 N May, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
942 sqft
Major Cross Streets are Rio Salado and Dobson Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Sq.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
540 North May
540 North May, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
922 sqft
This 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, inside laundry, split floor plan, has an open design, dining area, great kitchen and plenty of storage, extra large balcony so you can enjoy your time, close to tennis courts, community pool, beautiful community with
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2401 E Rio Salado #1048
2401 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 2 bed 2.5 bath Loft style 3 level Townhome with a 2 Car garage. Close to ASU, Tempe Market place, 101/202, Airport and right across the street from the cubs spring training.
Results within 1 mile of Mesa Grande
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
39 Units Available
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1226 sqft
Tour Your Way! Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person By Appointment Only Tours Available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$913
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
895 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, covered parking, ceiling fans and accent walls. Community amenities include fitness center, swimming pool, spa, shipping center and e-pay. Easy access to 101, US-60 and 202.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
24 Units Available
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
725 sqft
Lifes too short to have an ordinary place. Welcome to The Porter, a newly-renovated gem in the heart of Tempe. Each of our spacious apartments are a renters dream, with sleek interiors, modern kitchens and baths and full-size washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
17 Units Available
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1083 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We offer virtual, self-guided or in-person tours by appointment! Either way, we can't wait to meet you! Looking for a home that perfectly matches your lifestyle? Your search ends at Metro 101.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,022
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
965 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers thoughtfully designed areas. On-site pool with a sundeck. Spacious interiors with several floor plan options available. Close to Tempe Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1020 sqft
Modern, upscale living at its best. Sophisticated layouts and floor plans. Pet-friendly property with master suites featuring walk-in closets. Updated appliances including garbage disposals and dishwashers. Near West Main Street and the Valley Metro Rail.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to 101, 202 and 60 freeways. Luxury community has pool, brand new fitness center and reserved parking. Units offer washer/dryer, faux wood floors and designer finishes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
454 W BROWN Road
454 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
54 West Apartments, is an 88-unit complex. This amazing 2 bd / 2 ba, mid-century modern apartment has been fully renovated, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for which you won't find anywhere else.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
945 S ACORN Avenue
945 South Acorn Avenue, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
921 sqft
Located in the well maintained community of Oaks II, includes a nice pool and open grassy areas and easy access to nearby freeways.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1525 W Pepper Place
1525 West Pepper Place, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
1900 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom 3 full bathroom home, with 2 master suites! Grass yard in front and large lot in the back with a block wall. Great Mesa neighborhood!
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 S Siesta Lane
1024 South Siesta Lane, Tempe, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,525
1939 sqft
1024 S Siesta Lane Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON - 5 Bedroom Home in Tempe - Recently updated 5 bedroom home in Tempe! A large home ready for a family or students! The floor-plan offers a spacious living area, updated kitchen and flooring, a cozy
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
850 S River Dr unit 2043
850 Rockford River Drive, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Questa Vida Condo - This 1130 square feet second floor condo is located in the much desired gated community of Questa Vida. There are two master bedrooms with full bathrooms and walk in closets. The great room off the kitchen has a cozy fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1115 South Hazelton Lane
1115 South Hazelton Lane, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1020 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent a completely remodeled home in Tempe close to ASU! This 3 bed and 1 bath home sits on a large lot with 2 car covered parking spots. The inside has new flooring and new paint.
1 of 22
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
921 West University Drive
921 West University Drive, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
wow! absolutely stunning mesa split level 2/2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2220 W DORA Street
2220 West Dora Street, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in GATED community! *Newer paint and carpet in bedrooms *Wood like flooring in high traffic areas *Great kitchen with white/grey shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pantry.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1534 W Bently
1534 West Bentley Street, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1534 W Bently Available 08/01/20 LARGE 4BR/2BA HOME CLOSE TO ASU! TILE THROUGHOUT! - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 07-18-20; BETWEEN 12:00PM-1:00PM REMODELED- LARGE FOUR (4) BEDROOM TWO (2) BATHROOM HOUSE NEAR - ASU, MCC, EVIT.
