the groves
179 Apartments for rent in The Groves, Mesa, AZ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
25 Units Available
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,124
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1127 sqft
Luxurious community features tennis court, guest parking and pool. Units include a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets. Situated close to shopping, restaurants, and many schools.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$880
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
888 sqft
Fully appointed apartments feature dishwashers and laundry machines, plus plenty of storage space. Multiple bus routes are located just steps away, or you can commute via the Superstition Freeway.
1 of 15
Last updated December 15 at 02:28am
1 Unit Available
4323 East Contessa South
4323 East Contessa Street, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
OCCUPIED! FIRST SHOWING - JANUARY 12 FROM 10-11:30AM, Not just 2 bedrooms. 2 Master suites...one on each floor. Fresh neutral paint and new carpet. Large, well lit living room. Sliding glass doors lead out to easily maintained back yard.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4022 E Covina St
4022 East Covina Street, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1312 sqft
4022 E Covina St Available 07/15/20 Greenfield Park - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Greenfield Park has been beautifully remodeled. Bright and open floor plan with faux wood planking on the floor and neutral carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of The Groves
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$915
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
737 sqft
Charming and private setting. Recently remodeled with updated appliances. 24-hour gym, tennis court and pool for a higher quality of life. Business center, grill area and hot tub make for easy relaxing at home.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
14 Units Available
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
904 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly complex features a pool, playground, well-equipped gym and multiple grills. Lots of dining and shopping options minutes away.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:00pm
$
4 Units Available
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
805 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
5 Units Available
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,076
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1426 sqft
Fireplace, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ice maker. All units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym access and 24-hour maintenance. Dogs and cats are allowed.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
308 S Oakland
308 South Oakland, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1511 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Open Spacious Living Area and Split Floorplan.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
220 N 22ND Place
220 North 22nd Place, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1009 sqft
Light and bright upstairs condo in central Mesa. Nice and bright, vaulted great room with picture windows, skylights and much more. Patio with bbq grill and storage space overlooking one of the 4 community pool/spas.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2347 E Fox Street
2347 East Fox Street, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1959 sqft
Spacious home with family room on huge corner lot ** Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included ** Separate dining and breakfast areas ** Vaulted ceilings ** Tile flooring ** Woodburning fireplace in living room** Den/game
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4446 E Des Moines St
4446 East Des Moines Street, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3309 sqft
Rare to find 5 Bed 3 Bath two level home in Mesa with pool - FORMER MODEL AND EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL NOW! RECENT UPDATING THROUGHOUT - STATE OF ART SHELVING IN DOWNSTAIRS OFFICE/5TH BR, EXTENDED BACK PATIO AND CONCRETED SIDE YARD FOR EXTRA
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
441 S. Maple #159
441 South Maple, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1189 sqft
COMING SOON - Charming Windsor Shadows Home - Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in the charming community of Windsor Shadows. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, fitness, entertainment and with easy access to the freeways.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
111 S NEW HAVEN Haven
111 South New Haven, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1355 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with new interior paint and carpet (to be completed soon). Grass backyard. Refrigerator left by previous tenant is 'as is'. No smoking allowed inside the home and garage. Tenant required to carry a renter's insurance policy.
1 of 7
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4756 E Camino St Apt 2
4756 East Camino Street, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Great Unit!!! Totally remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with a huge backyard!! Come today and see this fantastic property in Mesa.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5041 E DALLAS Street
5041 East Dallas Street, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1551 sqft
Great Mesa location. 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths. Vaulted ceilings, covered patio, 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of The Groves
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,117
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1450 sqft
Everyday luxury in a pet-friendly complex boasting units with laundry, patios, air conditioning and extra storage. Business center, basketball court and clubhouse on site. Enjoy nature at nearby Holmes and Greenfield parks.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$927
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$865
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
818 sqft
Residents enjoy amenities like a playground, courtyard and grill, and onsite management. Units feature spacious closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and dishwasher. Located minutes from the Escobedo Historic District, off of Country Club Dr.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$835
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Beautifully landscaped and right near Eastern Canal. Luxury, upscale property with spacious layout and fireplaces. Larger patios and balconies. On-site amenities including fitness center, hot tub and updated pool. Near area restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,212
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,121
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1054 sqft
Comfortable kitchen with all appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and extra storage space. Pet friendly, carport, business center and conference room.
