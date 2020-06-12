Apartment List
138 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
7 Units Available
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1001 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kleinman Park
16 Units Available
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Beautifully landscaped and right near Eastern Canal. Luxury, upscale property with spacious layout and fireplaces. Larger patios and balconies. On-site amenities including fitness center, hot tub and updated pool. Near area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Roosevelt
24 Units Available
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$895
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
The Groves
9 Units Available
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
888 sqft
Fully appointed apartments feature dishwashers and laundry machines, plus plenty of storage space. Multiple bus routes are located just steps away, or you can commute via the Superstition Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1033 sqft
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom pet friendly apartment homes near public transit and easy access to Red Mountain Freeway. Cozy kitchens with dishwasher, fireplaces, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dobson Ranch
5 Units Available
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1043 sqft
Granite countertops, refrigerator, stove, ice maker and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar, pantry, washer and dryer, large closets with mirrored doors, tile and hardwood floors. Swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ area and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
NCRA
7 Units Available
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1163 sqft
Hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups in recently spruced-up units. Pet-friendly community has a dog park. Porter Park and Fitch Park close by. Hohokam Stadium, the Chicago Cubs' spring training facility, is a mile away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1137 sqft
Everyday luxury in a pet-friendly complex boasting units with laundry, patios, air conditioning and extra storage. Business center, basketball court and clubhouse on site. Enjoy nature at nearby Holmes and Greenfield parks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fiesta Park Village
5 Units Available
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$910
1100 sqft
Luxury community with swimming pool, fitness room, basketball court and business center. Each home features a carport, washer/dryer and dishwasher as well as additional storage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kleinman Park
7 Units Available
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Enjoy barbecue areas, a conference room, and fitness center on site. Close to Kleinman Park. Easy access to Price Freeway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St., Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
852 sqft
Mesa apartment community close to shops, restaurants and businesses centers. Easy access to several major highways including U.S. Routes 60 and 101. Amenities include two swimming pools, covered parking and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
22 Units Available
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
904 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly complex features a pool, playground, well-equipped gym and multiple grills. Lots of dining and shopping options minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
969 sqft
Four distinct floor plans, including recently renovated options with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Coffee bar and concierge in community. Within walking distance of shopping and dining. Close to Countryside Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
16 Units Available
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1004 sqft
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
65 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Mesa Grande
3 Units Available
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1098 sqft
Recently updated apartments close to Riverview Park. Luxury interior finishes include granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry, while community amenities feature a large pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
10 Units Available
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1046 sqft
Minutes away from Superstition Springs Mall, these spacious homes feature walk-in closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a hot tub, heated pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
921 sqft
Peaceful, green community with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and playground. Stylish apartments feature laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony and fireplaces. Credit card payments accepted for easy payment of rent.

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesa rents declined over the past month

Mesa rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesa stand at $921 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,148 for a two-bedroom. Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Mesa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Mesa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,148 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Mesa.
    • While Mesa's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mesa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

