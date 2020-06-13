Apartment List
/
AZ
/
mesa
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

21 Cheap Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Duke Manor
13 Units Available
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$715
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kleinman Park
16 Units Available
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
25 Units Available
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$790
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$780
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Comite de Families en Accion
6 Units Available
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features dog park and pool. Air-conditioned units with walk-in closets. Across the street from Mesa Country Club. Near the Red Mountain Freeway and minutes from the shopping and dining of Mesa Riverview Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Fiesta Park Village
Contact for Availability
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$719
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
460 sqft
Apartments come furnished with free utilities and Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy community with fitness center, hydro spa and pool with sun deck. Located within minutes of shopping at Fiesta Mall.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Comite de Families en Accion
2 Units Available
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
550 sqft
Recently renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments. Granite-style countertops, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Laundry care center, swimming pool and picnic area. Near public transportation. Easy access to loops 101 & 202 and Hwy 60.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Fiesta Park Village
Contact for Availability
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$737
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$853
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
840 sqft
Luxurious apartments have in-unit washer and dryer, and both furnished and unfurnished units are available. Community offers fitness center, covered parking and pool with sun deck. Just a short walk away from Fiesta Mall.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Downtown Mesa
1 Unit Available
15 East 2nd Avenue
15 East 2nd Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Nuestro
1 Unit Available
733 South Morris
733 South Morris, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$799
768 sqft
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! 2 bed 1 bed in 4 plex apt, very open layout, beautiful well kept up neighborhood, all surrounding properties make this location
Results within 5 miles of Mesa
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Downtown Chandler
18 Units Available
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$799
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
960 sqft
Luxury living at its finest with world-class amenities: fitness center with yoga studio, sparkling pool with sundeck and spa, dog park, and more. Recently renovated with air conditioning, bathtub, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Tempe Gardens
22 Units Available
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$765
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
851 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and business center, and yoga classes. Conveniently located close to downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue shopping district and Tempe Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:09am
Riverside
Contact for Availability
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
600 sqft
Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Mesa
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$789
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
833 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix, and downtown Tempe. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Arcadia
13 Units Available
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
805 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Camelback Corridor
24 Units Available
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Arcadia
12 Units Available
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$745
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
930 sqft
Minutes from Old Cross Cut Canal Park and numerous boutique shops and restaurants. On-site amenities include pool, playground and courtyard. Dogs and cats allowed. Walk-in closets for extra storage and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$735
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
940 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioner, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community features laundry facilities, on-site management, courtyard. Great location, close to Perry Park and Interstate 10.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1844 N 51st St Apt 5
1844 North 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
500 sqft
$699 Total Move In Special if moved in by 06/15/2020! Studio apartment on 51st & McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In. Unit is a studio apartment with a kitchen, bathroom, and a living room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2936 E Granada Rd Apt 3
2936 East Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$799
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled, darling 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment at 24th St/McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home is a single story with tile and carpet. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, and one bathroom.

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesa rents declined over the past month

Mesa rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesa stand at $921 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,148 for a two-bedroom. Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Mesa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Mesa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,148 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Mesa.
    • While Mesa's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mesa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMesa 3 BedroomsMesa Accessible ApartmentsMesa Apartments under $800Mesa Apartments with Balcony
    Mesa Apartments with GarageMesa Apartments with GymMesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with PoolMesa Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Mesa Cheap PlacesMesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesa Furnished ApartmentsMesa Luxury PlacesMesa Pet Friendly PlacesMesa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
    Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
    Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
    GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College