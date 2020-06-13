/
gold canyon
75 Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ📍
1 Unit Available
6453 South Palo Blanco Drive
6453 South Palo Blanco Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
55 + years old community!!On a golf course and has beautiful views of the superstition mountains!Very upscale home on 8th fairway in peaceful Mountainbrook Village. Incredible mountain views from the front and back patio.
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7436 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7436 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3487 sqft
LEASED UNTIL 5/25/2020. Offered now at $3,200/mo. for 1+ year rental--tenant pays utilities. Short term seasonal @ $4,200/mo. furnished--utilities included.
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.
1 Unit Available
4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive
4075 South Tigre Del Mar Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2900 sqft
This home has panoramic views galore. You will be impressed each time you look outside at the Superstation Mountains. Step inside to a dramatic living room and game table combo. Play some cards or chess with friends or family.
1 Unit Available
9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane
9940 East Desert Trail Lane, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2491 sqft
This home is magnificent and when you enter you will immediately greeted with why. Bright and colorful with 100% new furnishings and decor. This is a new listing, that is why there are no reviews yet. Be the first to enjoy this Gold Canyon dream.
Results within 1 mile of Gold Canyon
1 Unit Available
10300 E. Trailhead Ct.
10300 East Trailhead Court, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1864 sqft
10300 E. Trailhead Ct. - Gold Canyon, AZ - Located in the Gated Community of Peralta Trails in Gold Canyon is this 3 Bed 2 Bath, 1,864 sq. ft. home.
1 Unit Available
8404 S THORNE MINE Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1487 sqft
Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access.
Results within 5 miles of Gold Canyon
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 Unit Available
2872 E. Siesta
2872 Siesta Street, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2023 sqft
FURNISHED - Gorgeous desert home with mountain views - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on 1.25 acres! Spacious and open floor plan with a neutral color palette.
1 Unit Available
3802 S Descanso Rd
3802 South Descanso Road, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
3802 S Descanso Rd Available 07/01/20 Awesome House , 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + office / Den - Awesome House , 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + office / Den. Super nice tile , all Stainless Steel Appliances., Granite counter tops. a must see.
Queen Creek Ranchos
1 Unit Available
42729 N JACKRABBIT Road
42729 North Jackrabbit Road, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED (Electric, water, trash, pool maintenance & pest control - tenant pays gas) AWESOME 3 bedroom + FENCED PLAY POOL and horse privileges! Over 1900 square feet! Master features BIG walk-in closet with custom storage, separate
1 Unit Available
4420 S VENETO --
4420 South Veneto, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3020 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF THE LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -When you enter this magnificent 4 bedroom / 3 bath home you'll know you've found a true home away from home.
1 Unit Available
3500 S Tomahawk Road
3500 South Tomahawk Road, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Apache Estates East.With this home you also get all the community amenities Swimming pool, Spa and club house in a gated community.
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.
Results within 10 miles of Gold Canyon
68 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
4 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
University Manor
9 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,365
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,224
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Augusta Ranch
14 Units Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gold Canyon rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,910.
Some of the colleges located in the Gold Canyon area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gold Canyon from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.
