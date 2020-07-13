Apartment List
161 Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mesa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Beautifully landscaped and right near Eastern Canal. Luxury, upscale property with spacious layout and fireplaces. Larger patios and balconies. On-site amenities including fitness center, hot tub and updated pool. Near area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Fiesta
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,053
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
907 sqft
Villetta is located in Mesa, just off US 60 and Loop 202. Each newly renovated unit offers hardwood floors, garbage disposals, dishwashers and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
The Groves
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,124
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1127 sqft
Luxurious community features tennis court, guest parking and pool. Units include a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets. Situated close to shopping, restaurants, and many schools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
19 Units Available
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
45 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$804
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
29 Units Available
Superstition Springs
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,104
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
14 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,320
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1133 sqft
Four distinct floor plans, including recently renovated options with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Coffee bar and concierge in community. Within walking distance of shopping and dining. Close to Countryside Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to MCC, Fiesta Mall, the Loop 101 and US 60 freeways. Community has two swimming pools, on-site dog park and outdoor grilling picnic stations.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1014 sqft
Located near the 101, Highway 60 and Fiesta Mall, these light-filled units offer luxurious pools, beautiful clubhouses, and a well-equipped fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
14 Units Available
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
904 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly complex features a pool, playground, well-equipped gym and multiple grills. Lots of dining and shopping options minutes away.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Kleinman Park
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mesa Ridge in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Ranch West
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1134 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Craft at Gilbert and Baseline your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Gilbert Heritage District, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
10 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
14 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom pet friendly apartment homes near public transit and easy access to Red Mountain Freeway. Cozy kitchens with dishwasher, fireplaces, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$830
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1152 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 05:02pm
15 Units Available
Comite de Families en Accion
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
855 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come experience true luxury living at Luxe at 1930 Apartment Community in Mesa, AZ.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
NCRA
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1163 sqft
Hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups in recently spruced-up units. Pet-friendly community has a dog park. Porter Park and Fitch Park close by. Hohokam Stadium, the Chicago Cubs' spring training facility, is a mile away.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1615 sqft
Perfectly positioned at the intersection between Route 60 and Route 202. Modern apartment community with extensive leisure amenities. Floor plans feature gourmet island kitchens and private patios or balconies. Apartments come with garage car parking.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
Dobson Ranch
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
Stupendous central location close to Mesa Community College, Cardon Children's Medical Center, and Fiesta Mall. 24-hour maintenance and fitness center available. Management on site. Playground, pool, and clubhouse. Cable-ready units with air conditioning, walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mesa, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mesa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

