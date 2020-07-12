/
downtown mesa
187 Apartments for rent in Downtown Mesa, Mesa, AZ
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just blocks from the Arizona Museum of Natural History and the Mesa Art Center. Units with high-speed internet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, island kitchens, and tubs/showers.
31 West 2nd Street - 6
31 W 2nd St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing one bedroom mid-century modern apartment complex has been remodeled, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for that won't find anywhere else in Mesa.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Mesa
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$865
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
818 sqft
Residents enjoy amenities like a playground, courtyard and grill, and onsite management. Units feature spacious closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and dishwasher. Located minutes from the Escobedo Historic District, off of Country Club Dr.
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mesa Ridge in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Park Village
226 N Hobson, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1017 sqft
Prime location and beautiful apartment homes. Central location near Main Street shopping and dining and close to Pioneer Park. Luxury units include air conditioning and walk in closets. Community offers gym, pool and clubhouse.
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1192 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within a three-minute drive from Hohokam Stadium, these homes feature private balconies, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens. The pet-friendly community has such amenities as a pool and a clubhouse for residents.
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$715
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
550 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$930
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$785
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$876
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
759 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and custom wood cabinetry. Residents enjoy access to a billiards room, tennis court and laundry center. Have fun at nearby Mesa Golfland Sunsplash and Fiesta Mall. By Superstition Freeway.
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Enjoy the warm Arizona sunshine by taking a refreshing dip in our year-round swimming pool or using the sun deck to hang out with family and friends.
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Enjoy barbecue areas, a conference room, and fitness center on site. Close to Kleinman Park. Easy access to Price Freeway.
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$769
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Recently renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments. Granite-style countertops, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Laundry care center, swimming pool and picnic area. Near public transportation. Easy access to loops 101 & 202 and Hwy 60.
222 W. Brown Road, #88
222 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1343 sqft
DESCRIPTION: --------------------------------------- Nearest Cross Streets are Country Club Drive and Brown Road Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,343 Pet & Smoking Policy: Small Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No
454 W BROWN Road
454 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
54 West Apartments, is an 88-unit complex. This amazing 2 bd / 2 ba, mid-century modern apartment has been fully renovated, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for which you won't find anywhere else.
1001 N PASADENA Drive
1001 North Pasadena, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
927 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Mesa, AZ , Beautifully decorated with attached one car garage! Located in a quiet resort style community of Park Centre casitas.
424 W Brown Rd #212
424 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
Mesa, gated, washer/dryer in unit, close to Spring Training Baseball - Mesa, gated, washer/dryer in unit, close to Spring Training Baseball. 1100/mo.
603 S BELLVIEW --
603 South Bellview, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
560 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom apartment - Check out this great unit, completely remodeled with premium finishes throughout. All new plumbing, dual pane windows, stainless steel appliances, including Fridge.
930 N MESA Drive
930 North Mesa Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Charming Mesa condo with easy access to highway 202 and 60. Use this as a base and get all over the Arizona valley with ease. Ground Floor is the way to go. This condo is large with over 1000 sq. feet of living space.
221 South Olive
221 South Olive, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2284 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
756 North Center Street
756 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1235 sqft
** Horse Property available in downtown Mesa!! ** Available June, July & August 2018 you can board your horses while staying here!! House backs up to horse property with 3 & 1/2 covered pens that open into a large Bermuda pasture and enough
960 E UNIVERSITY Drive
960 East University Drive, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath apartment just remodeled last year . With neutral paint, Tile floors in the traffic areas, Carpet in the bedrooms. The large eat in kitchen offers plenty of space for cooking and dining.
921 West University Drive
921 West University Drive, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
wow! absolutely stunning mesa split level 2/2.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Mesa
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1226 sqft
Tour Your Way! Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person By Appointment Only Tours Available. Call us today for more information!
