Apartment List
/
AZ
/
mesa
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

189 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St., Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
852 sqft
Mesa apartment community close to shops, restaurants and businesses centers. Easy access to several major highways including U.S. Routes 60 and 101. Amenities include two swimming pools, covered parking and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Nuestro
6 Units Available
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 03:18pm
$
Lehi
2 Units Available
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
413 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-10, the 101 Loop and 202 Loop. Close to MCC and ASU with premier shopping and dining venues nearby. Expansive storage space and oversized closets. Includes 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Fiesta Park Village
Contact for Availability
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$719
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
460 sqft
Apartments come furnished with free utilities and Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy community with fitness center, hydro spa and pool with sun deck. Located within minutes of shopping at Fiesta Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Fiesta Park Village
Contact for Availability
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$737
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$853
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
840 sqft
Luxurious apartments have in-unit washer and dryer, and both furnished and unfurnished units are available. Community offers fitness center, covered parking and pool with sun deck. Just a short walk away from Fiesta Mall.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dobson Ranch
1 Unit Available
1645 West Baseline Road
1645 West Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1042 sqft
Stunning 2 bedrooms 2.0 bath, corner unit, approximately 1000 sf.., Completely furnished. Granite Counter Tops, Travertine and Marble, BackSplash. Beautiful stainless steel/Glass fireplace. Ceiling fans in all rooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Augusta Ranch
1 Unit Available
2727 S Drexel
2727 South Drexel, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1951 sqft
Great Furnished Rental in Augusta Ranch. - This lovely vacation rental is fully furnished sitting inside the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community and ready for your next visit to the valley of the sun.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Holiday Village Neigborhood
1 Unit Available
701 S Dobson Rd
701 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
750 sqft
Available 06/20/20 55+ charming 2 bedroom 1 bath w/wd - Property Id: 300337 55+ 2 bedroom 1 bath super nice mobile home... almost completely remodeled, 2 car carport. Covered patio, furnished, washer & dryer.. fresh paint. Safe neighborhood.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Las Sendas
1 Unit Available
3608 N PASEO DEL SOL --
3608 North Paseo Del Sol, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2450 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental. Beautifully updated and fully furnished short- or long-term rental home. Perfect for Corporate Housing, Relocation Assignment, or Winter Visitor. Private Pool and Spa.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2633 N 61ST Street
2633 North 61st Street, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1535 sqft
Short-Term, Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in NE Mesa. This property is not available for long-term rental. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths with a Den. King size beds in both bedrooms.

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Las Sendas
1 Unit Available
3740 N LADERA Circle
3740 North Ladera Circle, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2226 sqft
Leased through September 2020. Available 10-1-20. Short-Term Furnished Vacation Rental. Las Sendas Echo Canyon Luxury.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2233 W FARMDALE Avenue
2233 West Farmdale Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
960 sqft
Peaceful 2 BR SINGLE LEVEL townhome w/private entrance next to pool! Furnished short term rental, 30+days min stay. Open/vaulted living area light & bright.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Red Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
6540 E Redmont Drive
6540 East Redmont Drive, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1642 sqft
This home is being offered as a fully furnished vacation rental. The rates for renting vary depending on what month or months you rent. It is already rented for Jan. 1st-April 15th 2019.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Fountain of the Sun
1 Unit Available
8145 E PUEBLO Avenue
8145 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1820 sqft
January and February NOT available any years-FULLY FURNISHED. 55+ Fountain of the Sun home with open floor plan! This beautiful 1820 square foot, 2 bed/2 bath home has everything you need.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Las Sendas
1 Unit Available
3634 N Morning Dove --
3634 North Morning Dove, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1571 sqft
Relaxing Beautiful 3 Bdrm Home with Private POOL / hot tub, furnished patio & green space in Las Sendas - Mstr planned community: top 10 AZ golf, hiking, biking, heated pool, tennis, spa/fitness center & fine dining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Center Place
1 Unit Available
1001 N PASADENA Drive
1001 North Pasadena, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
963 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Mesa, AZ , Beautifully decorated with attached one car garage! Located in a quiet resort style community of Park Centre casitas.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Las Sendas
1 Unit Available
3658 N Desert Oasis --
3658 North Desert Oasis, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1571 sqft
FURNISHED HOME! Golf course property located within the gated community of Las Sendas. Beautifully maintained home. This single story 1,571 sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & a 2 car garage. Great room floor plan open to the kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7726 E BASELINE Road E
7726 East Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom + den with closet that can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, condo in a great location! Easy access to both the U S60 and the 202 freeways.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mesa Grande
1 Unit Available
525 N MAY Street
525 North May, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
936 sqft
Move in ready, fully furnished (negotiable), extremely clean & updated townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Perfect for ASU students or those who work close to the ASU Tempe campus.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
1003 N ALVARO --
1003 North Alvaro, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1555 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. TASTEFUL SOUTHWEST DECOR. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN MIDDLE OF ALTA MESA GOLF COURSE. LOW MAINTENANCE YARD

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1350 S GREENFIELD Road
1350 South Greenfield Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1184 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED AND FURNISHED**SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE FROM APRIL TO NOVEMBER**HIGHLY UPGRADED**

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Groves
1 Unit Available
4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive
4065 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Looking for a fully furnished 2BR 2BA home in a sought after 55+ Community? Look no further. Even the water, sewer and trash are included in the rent of $1350 per month. Have your morning coffee on your covered deck.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesa rents declined over the past month

Mesa rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesa stand at $921 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,148 for a two-bedroom. Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Mesa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Mesa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,148 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Mesa.
    • While Mesa's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mesa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMesa 3 BedroomsMesa Accessible ApartmentsMesa Apartments under $800Mesa Apartments with Balcony
    Mesa Apartments with GarageMesa Apartments with GymMesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with PoolMesa Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Mesa Cheap PlacesMesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesa Furnished ApartmentsMesa Luxury PlacesMesa Pet Friendly PlacesMesa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
    Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
    Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
    GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College