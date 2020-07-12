/
kleinman park
237 Apartments for rent in Kleinman Park, Mesa, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mesa Ridge in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$930
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Enjoy barbecue areas, a conference room, and fitness center on site. Close to Kleinman Park. Easy access to Price Freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Kleinman Park
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Luxury community with swimming pool, fitness room, basketball court and business center. Each home features a carport, washer/dryer and dishwasher as well as additional storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to MCC, Fiesta Mall, the Loop 101 and US 60 freeways. Community has two swimming pools, on-site dog park and outdoor grilling picnic stations.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
21 Units Available
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$859
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Uptown Mesa with a pool, spacious closets, private balconies and covered parking. Close to public transportation and moments from the 60/101 interchange.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1014 sqft
Located near the 101, Highway 60 and Fiesta Mall, these light-filled units offer luxurious pools, beautiful clubhouses, and a well-equipped fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$830
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
Stupendous central location close to Mesa Community College, Cardon Children's Medical Center, and Fiesta Mall. 24-hour maintenance and fitness center available. Management on site. Playground, pool, and clubhouse. Cable-ready units with air conditioning, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,045
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St., Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
852 sqft
Mesa apartment community close to shops, restaurants and businesses centers. Easy access to several major highways including U.S. Routes 60 and 101. Amenities include two swimming pools, covered parking and picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$785
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$876
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
759 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and custom wood cabinetry. Residents enjoy access to a billiards room, tennis court and laundry center. Have fun at nearby Mesa Golfland Sunsplash and Fiesta Mall. By Superstition Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1020 sqft
Modern, upscale living at its best. Sophisticated layouts and floor plans. Pet-friendly property with master suites featuring walk-in closets. Updated appliances including garbage disposals and dishwashers. Near West Main Street and the Valley Metro Rail.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$800
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$853
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
840 sqft
Luxurious apartments have in-unit washer and dryer, and both furnished and unfurnished units are available. Community offers fitness center, covered parking and pool with sun deck. Just a short walk away from Fiesta Mall.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$719
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
460 sqft
Apartments come furnished with free utilities and Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy community with fitness center, hydro spa and pool with sun deck. Located within minutes of shopping at Fiesta Mall.
Last updated May 21 at 04:11pm
1 Unit Available
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just blocks from the Arizona Museum of Natural History and the Mesa Art Center. Units with high-speed internet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, island kitchens, and tubs/showers.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
839 S WESTWOOD Street
839 South Westwood, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1112 sqft
First floor opportunity - no stairs! Private Gated Patio. Perfect condition /great location. Enjoy this refreshing 2 bedroom and 2 full baths with new flooring and refreshed painted kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1525 W Pepper Place
1525 West Pepper Place, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
1900 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom 3 full bathroom home, with 2 master suites! Grass yard in front and large lot in the back with a block wall. Great Mesa neighborhood!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1730 W. Emelita Avenue #1044
1730 West Emelita Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
954 sqft
Cute &Spacious Split Floorplan - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Neutral Paint, Wood Look Tile. All Appliances Including Full Size Washer/Dryer. Private Patio w/ Storage. Must See!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
459 S Johnson Street
459 South Johnson, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1323 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
31 West 2nd Street - 6
31 W 2nd St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing one bedroom mid-century modern apartment complex has been remodeled, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for that won't find anywhere else in Mesa.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
921 West University Drive
921 West University Drive, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
wow! absolutely stunning mesa split level 2/2.
