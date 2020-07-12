/
/
/
comite de families en accion
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
281 Apartments for rent in Comite de Families en Accion, Mesa, AZ
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 05:02pm
15 Units Available
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
855 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come experience true luxury living at Luxe at 1930 Apartment Community in Mesa, AZ.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$769
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Recently renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments. Granite-style countertops, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Laundry care center, swimming pool and picnic area. Near public transportation. Easy access to loops 101 & 202 and Hwy 60.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
759 sqft
Complex features dog park and pool. Air-conditioned units with walk-in closets. Across the street from Mesa Country Club. Near the Red Mountain Freeway and minutes from the shopping and dining of Mesa Riverview Mall.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
454 W BROWN Road
454 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
54 West Apartments, is an 88-unit complex. This amazing 2 bd / 2 ba, mid-century modern apartment has been fully renovated, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for which you won't find anywhere else.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 W Brown Rd #212
424 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
Mesa, gated, washer/dryer in unit, close to Spring Training Baseball - Mesa, gated, washer/dryer in unit, close to Spring Training Baseball. 1100/mo.
Results within 1 mile of Comite de Families en Accion
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$865
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
818 sqft
Residents enjoy amenities like a playground, courtyard and grill, and onsite management. Units feature spacious closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and dishwasher. Located minutes from the Escobedo Historic District, off of Country Club Dr.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1020 sqft
Modern, upscale living at its best. Sophisticated layouts and floor plans. Pet-friendly property with master suites featuring walk-in closets. Updated appliances including garbage disposals and dishwashers. Near West Main Street and the Valley Metro Rail.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 21 at 04:11pm
1 Unit Available
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just blocks from the Arizona Museum of Natural History and the Mesa Art Center. Units with high-speed internet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, island kitchens, and tubs/showers.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
222 W. Brown Road, #88
222 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1343 sqft
DESCRIPTION: --------------------------------------- Nearest Cross Streets are Country Club Drive and Brown Road Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,343 Pet & Smoking Policy: Small Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway
1500 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet property, sweet location! This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit has the fine interior you want and private covered patio too. Open kitchen/great room concept with breakfast bar. Beautiful wood cabinets and pull outs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1001 N PASADENA Drive
1001 North Pasadena, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
927 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Mesa, AZ , Beautifully decorated with attached one car garage! Located in a quiet resort style community of Park Centre casitas.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1525 W Pepper Place
1525 West Pepper Place, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
1900 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom 3 full bathroom home, with 2 master suites! Grass yard in front and large lot in the back with a block wall. Great Mesa neighborhood!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 E Ingram St
10 East Ingram Street, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
768 sqft
Awesome 2 bedrooms and 1 bath for rent. The unit has been totally remodeled.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
756 North Center Street
756 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1235 sqft
** Horse Property available in downtown Mesa!! ** Available June, July & August 2018 you can board your horses while staying here!! House backs up to horse property with 3 & 1/2 covered pens that open into a large Bermuda pasture and enough
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
31 West 2nd Street - 6
31 W 2nd St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing one bedroom mid-century modern apartment complex has been remodeled, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for that won't find anywhere else in Mesa.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
155 E Jacaranda Street
155 East Jacaranda Street, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1157 sqft
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,157 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 22
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
921 West University Drive
921 West University Drive, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
wow! absolutely stunning mesa split level 2/2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1534 W Bently
1534 West Bentley Street, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1534 W Bently Available 08/01/20 LARGE 4BR/2BA HOME CLOSE TO ASU! TILE THROUGHOUT! - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 07-18-20; BETWEEN 12:00PM-1:00PM REMODELED- LARGE FOUR (4) BEDROOM TWO (2) BATHROOM HOUSE NEAR - ASU, MCC, EVIT.
Results within 5 miles of Comite de Families en Accion
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
145 Units Available
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,349
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1178 sqft
Set against the Tempe Town Lake setting, Aura Watermark reflects a refined living experience in one of Tempe’s most walkable neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
39 Units Available
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1226 sqft
Tour Your Way! Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person By Appointment Only Tours Available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$913
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Luxury community with swimming pool, fitness room, basketball court and business center. Each home features a carport, washer/dryer and dishwasher as well as additional storage.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,220
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to MCC, Fiesta Mall, the Loop 101 and US 60 freeways. Community has two swimming pools, on-site dog park and outdoor grilling picnic stations.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZParadise Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZSan Tan Valley, AZGold Canyon, AZ