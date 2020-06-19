All apartments in Seattle
Prexy
Last updated June 19 2020 at 12:56 PM

Prexy

4737 Roosevelt Way Northeast · (206) 641-7732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4737 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
h2>Description

Beautiful studio on the 6th floor with a balcony!

Prexy Apartments has parking available, and our pet-friendly building allows to bring your furry friend. Rooftop with BBQ, fire pit, and lounge area has great views and plenty of space for hanging out.

Walk to The UW campus, Trader Joe's, or anywhere in the U-District. Outstanding Walk Score of 97 and bike lanes at your front doorstep! Bike storage on site.

The apartments all have large light-filled windows, and patio access from some units. Locks, lighting, and temperature can be controlled from your smartphone. Inside each apartment home, there is also a washer and dryer for your convenience, not to mention the floor plans themselves are simply beautiful and must be seen in person to appreciate!

https://www.prexyseattle.com/

- Pet deposit is $300 per pet, with a max of 2 pets. Breed restrictions apply, call to clarify.
- There is a secured resident-only access parking for $225 a month.

Features

Microwave
High speed internet
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Balcony, deck, patio
Oven / range
Heat - electric

Elevator
Parking

Conveniently located in Seattle's U-District, Prexy is an uber-modern place to call home. It's a place to kick back and relax, or get together with friends on the rooftop deck. With smart apartments controlled by Dwelo, you'll be able rest easy no matter where you are. Reserve your spot today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prexy have any available units?
Prexy has a unit available for $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Prexy have?
Some of Prexy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prexy currently offering any rent specials?
Prexy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prexy pet-friendly?
Yes, Prexy is pet friendly.
Does Prexy offer parking?
Yes, Prexy does offer parking.
Does Prexy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prexy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prexy have a pool?
No, Prexy does not have a pool.
Does Prexy have accessible units?
No, Prexy does not have accessible units.
Does Prexy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prexy has units with dishwashers.
