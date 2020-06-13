220 Apartments for rent in Fairwood, WA

Starting the House Hunt

When you’re looking for rental property in Fairwood, you're sure to find a wide variety of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available. More often than not, you can expect to pay less than $2,000 a month for rent; in some cases, much less. Salaries in Fairwood are right in line with the average rent, too, so finding a place shouldn't be too difficult. Then again, that means in Fairwood you’ll be surrounded by other people who earn a good living and are excited to appreciate the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, so you'll need to have your checkbook and credit history at the ready.

It may be challenging to find apartments with all bills paid in the Fairwood area, but don’t let that discourage you; there are still plenty of great rental properties to choose from. In general, the more bedrooms you’ll need, the further in advance you should start looking.

Fairwood has plenty to offer during your apartment search, especially if you’re looking for a cultured, successful population. And if you ever get bored, Seattle is just a hop, skip, and 100 jumps away!