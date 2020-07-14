1830 East Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98102 Capitol Hill
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 2
$1,995
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft
Unit 309 · Avail. now
$2,095
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft
Unit 402 · Avail. now
$2,125
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft
See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shea.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
package receiving
The Shea is a community within a community, where private and intimate shared spaces lie within a cozy urban village, known for its inviting neighborhood shops, restaurants and cafés. The Shea adds a fresh new face to the evolving 19th Avenue East corridor, offering 33 one- and two-bedroom apartments with new retail options alongside existing storefronts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website