All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like The Shea.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
The Shea
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Shea

1830 East Mercer Street · (206) 207-8042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1830 East Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shea.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
package receiving
The Shea is a community within a community, where private and intimate shared spaces lie within a cozy urban village, known for its inviting neighborhood shops, restaurants and cafés. The Shea adds a fresh new face to the evolving 19th Avenue East corridor, offering 33 one- and two-bedroom apartments with new retail options alongside existing storefronts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Shea have any available units?
The Shea has 5 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does The Shea have?
Some of The Shea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shea currently offering any rent specials?
The Shea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Shea pet-friendly?
Yes, The Shea is pet friendly.
Does The Shea offer parking?
Yes, The Shea offers parking.
Does The Shea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Shea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shea have a pool?
No, The Shea does not have a pool.
Does The Shea have accessible units?
No, The Shea does not have accessible units.
Does The Shea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Shea has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Shea?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity