Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:16 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near GRC
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Lea Hill
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
717 F Pl NE Apt D1
717 F Place Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1011 sqft
Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lea Hill
11748 SE 321st Place
11748 Southeast 321st Place, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1580 sqft
197- Beautiful home on East Hill in Auburn - **APPLICATION PENDING** Gorgeous tri-level home featuring fully fenced back yard and large private deck with built in bench seating perfect for entertaining! Hardwoods in entry, kitchen, dining room and
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lea Hill
30236 125th Ct S.E.
30236 125th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2297 sqft
Application Approved - Stunning 2014 4+ Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lea Hill, Auburn - Application Approved - Stunning newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath plus spacious bonus room in Lea Hill area of Auburn.