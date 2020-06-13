204 Apartments for rent in Lakeland North, WA

Demand for rental homes is high here, and it is not too difficult to see why. There is a good selection of single-family homes and city apartments, so whether you are looking to rent a one-bedroom apartment or need a whole house to stretch out in, your needs are likely to be met. Most housing is well established enough to have shed its initial teething pains, without being old enough to start falling apart, having been built in the 1960s or 1970s. The downside of this high quality housing stock is that, well, everyone has the same idea: to move here and happily settle down for a long stay. Hence vacancies can be hard to come by, especially since there are no defined neighborhoods that are more or less popular.

When you do find a suitable rental home, you need to be on your best behavior to convince the landlord to let the property to you. That means being willing to pony up a deposit without wincing and swear on your mother's grave that your pet knows how to behave himself. Getting a credit check and background check should help to convince the landlord just how wonderful you are, assuming you haven't made a habit of failing to pay rent or amassed a series of misdemeanors in the past.