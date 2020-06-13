204 Apartments for rent in Lakeland North, WA

AL
Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Lakeland North
Contact for Availability
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1100 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
43 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
3 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28620 25th Pl S
28620 25th Place South, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1550 sqft
Must see newly updated Federal Way duplex - Fresh paint, floors, and appliances. Great location just off I-5 for an easy commute to Tacoma and Seattle. Close to the Sea-Tac Link Light Rail, and minutes from shopping and entertainment.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30833 19th Pl. S.
30833 19th Place South, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Application Pending Beautiful, Refreshed Duplex - Like New - Application Pending This private and spacious rambler style two bedroom one bath unit is available now.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32057 37th Place South
32057 South 37th Street, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2090 sqft
Available 06/29/20 4 Bedrooms. 2.5 Baths. 2 Fire Places. 2,090 Sq ft. Single Family Residence. High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Central Air Conditioning .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hill
1 Unit Available
5103 S 297th Pl
5103 South 297th Place, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2330 sqft
Spacious Home - - Nice remodel home located in a nice quiet neighborhood. This house has all the comforts home. A full spacious kitchen with room for a kitchen nook. All modern appliances, including a dishwasher.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hill
1 Unit Available
2202 V St NW - Brunelle
2202 V Street Northwest, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1960 sqft
2202 V St NW - Brunelle Available 07/01/20 2202 V St NW, Auburn 1960 Sq Ft - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
19 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
873 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community with units for rent that offer spectacular views of the Puget Sound.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with breakfast bars and ceiling fans. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and playground. Assigned covered parking. Relax at nearby Hogan Park. Minutes from Highway 167.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
The Lakes
18 Units Available
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
City GuideLakeland NorthLakeland North lies close to the shores of the Salish Sea, one of the world's most biologically rich inland seas. More than 3,000 different species of invertebrate marine creatures live here.
Moving to Lakeland North
Demand for rental homes is high here, and it is not too difficult to see why. There is a good selection of single-family homes and city apartments, so whether you are looking to rent a one-bedroom apartment or need a whole house to stretch out in, your needs are likely to be met. Most housing is well established enough to have shed its initial teething pains, without being old enough to start falling apart, having been built in the 1960s or 1970s. The downside of this high quality housing stock is that, well, everyone has the same idea: to move here and happily settle down for a long stay. Hence vacancies can be hard to come by, especially since there are no defined neighborhoods that are more or less popular.

When you do find a suitable rental home, you need to be on your best behavior to convince the landlord to let the property to you. That means being willing to pony up a deposit without wincing and swear on your mother's grave that your pet knows how to behave himself. Getting a credit check and background check should help to convince the landlord just how wonderful you are, assuming you haven't made a habit of failing to pay rent or amassed a series of misdemeanors in the past.

Living in Lakeland North
It could be that Lakeland North gets its name from Lake Dolloff, which is well stocked with Rainbow Trout and Yellow Perch during the summer months. You will need a license to fish there, but the small fee could be worth it for the pleasure of grilling your own catch on the barbecue!

Don't have time to go fishing? Well, maybe you will reconsider that judgement that once you move here. Most residents spend only 15 to 30 minutes commuting to work each day, which is shorter than the nation's average commute. In addition, local bus services are relatively reliable and frequent, so you can choose to have someone else do the driving while you catch up on your reading, reply to emails or play the latest addictive smartphone game. Don't fret; we won't judge if you pick the latter.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Lakeland North?
The average rent price for Lakeland North rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,140.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lakeland North?
Some of the colleges located in the Lakeland North area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lakeland North?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakeland North from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

