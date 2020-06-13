/
lake stevens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Lake Stevens, WA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
10431 26th Pl SE
10431 26th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available Now!!!July Renters! Desirable 3 bed 2.5 bath Single Family home! - Single Family home located in a desirable Pasadera neighborhood in Lake Stevens! This 3 bed 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7815 14th St SE
7815 14th Street Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1587 sqft
Like New Spacious Home, Convenient Location 3 BR 2.5BA! - A Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home now available.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1611 94th Ave NE
1611 94th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Lake Stevens Rambler $2100 - Remodeled Lake Stevens home for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Home includes newer paint, newer carpet, newer kitchen counter top and refinished hardwood floors. Very open floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11080 22nd Place NE
11080 22nd Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2052 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex style home is located in a great Lake Stevens location.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 84th Ave NE
1913 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1999 sqft
1913 84th Ave NE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with a 2 Car Garage - 1913 84th Ave NE Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Frontier Heights
1 Unit Available
8926 12th St NE
8926 12th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION-Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler house with fenced yard. - APPROVED APPLICATION-Welcome home to this Lake Stevens 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with brand new carpet and new paint.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Stevens
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1815 Fourth St
1815 4th Street, Snohomish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
960 sqft
1815 Fourth St Available 07/10/20 Charming 1918 cottage located in the historic town of Snohomish. - Charming 1918 cottage located in the historic town of Snohomish. Walking distance to downtown. Features a 560 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
6326 42nd St NE
6326 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1932 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1415 8th ST
1415 8th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Cute 1+ Bedroom house - Cute 1+ bedroom house with large living room and large bonus rec room, new carpet will be installed, 1 full bath, dining room, all appliances included, washer & dryer are as is and work great, but won't be repaired if they
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Gardner
1 Unit Available
3614 Broadway
3614 Broadway, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1517 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Charming downtown Everett home. This home includes 3 bedrooms, a bonus/den room and 2 bathrooms. New flooring, paint and blinds throughout. Features a spacious updated kitchen with lots of storage and new range.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
6609 47th Ave NE
6609 47th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1560 sqft
Brand new custom 3 bed 2 bath rambler w/ 1 car garage - This amazing brand new 3 bed 2 bath rambler is move in ready and full of upgrades! Inside you will find a very open floor plan with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and custom mill work
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1904 State Street
1904 State Street, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1724 sqft
Move-in Ready 4 bed 2 bath Home w/ New Carpet and Paint Throughout! - Welcome to this updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home that offers new carpet and paint throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
2229 Colby Ave
2229 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Beautiful top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury apartment in the heart of Everett.
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Port Gardner
1 Unit Available
3210 Lombard Ave Se
3210 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
This home is has lived in Everett since 1925! This charming home features recent Studs-Out Remodel w/ New Electrical, plumbing, Kitchen, bath, siding, & deck w/ Partial Mountain Views loaded W/Upgrades and Fully Fenced.
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Port Gardner
1 Unit Available
3726 Wetmore Ave
3726 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1214 sqft
Two Large Open Concept Living Spaces! Kitchen has tons of Cabinet space, a Flat Top Cook Top and a Breakfast Bar.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Delta
1 Unit Available
1619 Chestnut St
1619 Chestnut Street, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
660 sqft
2br 1 bath apt in Everett available July 1st. Tenants pay $25 for water/garbage and are responsible for electricity also. We do ask income of 2.5 times the rent, and we screen criminal background and eviction. Pet fee is $25 per pet per month.
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Delta
1 Unit Available
1819 Walnut St
1819 Walnut Street, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1454 sqft
Another fantastic rental home brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This roomy, newly updated 4BR/2BA home features gleaming wood floors and steel faced appliances.
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Delta
1 Unit Available
2415 11th St #5
2415 11th Street, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
549 sqft
Come visit the Highlander Apartments in Everett, WA! We are a quiet community with beautiful views, conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Community College and just minutes from downtown Everett, where you can get a bite at one of
Results within 10 miles of Lake Stevens
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Everett Mall South
17 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lake Stevens, the median rent is $1,162 for a studio, $1,330 for a 1-bedroom, $1,656 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,404 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lake Stevens, check out our monthly Lake Stevens Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Stevens area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.