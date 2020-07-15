/
NSCC|North Seattle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
117 Apartments For Rent Near NSCC|North Seattle
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 12:04 PM
21 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:25 PM
8 Units Available
Parkwood
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,495
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 12:28 PM
7 Units Available
Maple Leaf
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,900
883 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1126 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Green Lake
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,785
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
902 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Maple Leaf
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Greenwood
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,499
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
828 sqft
Full-size washer and dryer in every home. Large closets and custom maple cabinetry. Rooftop terraces with territorial views of Seattle available. Conveniently located with easy access to 99. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
23 Units Available
Green Lake
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1000 sqft
Modern, upscale living situated right on Green Lake Park. Waterfront views, on-site gym, lush greenery and proximity to dining and entertainment. Sustainable apartments with European-style cabinetry and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Greenwood
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
12 Units Available
Maple Leaf
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
919 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Roosevelt
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,500
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
466 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 5, Ravenna Park and Northgate Mall, this community provides residents with free Wi-Fi in common areas, a rooftop terrace and saltwater spa. Apartments include 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Roosevelt
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,691
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
864 sqft
We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will be hosting only virtual tours with no in person meetings for the time being.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Cedar Heights
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
11 Units Available
University District
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,744
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
707 sqft
Close to I-5 Expressway, University of Washington, University Playground, Trader Joe's, Sundance Cinemas, multiple bus stops, UW Tower, Neptune Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck with grill area and panoramic views, electric car charging station, large windows, under-cabinet lighting.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
North College Park
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,179
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated February 10 at 05:37 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Heights
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
980 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Lake City neighborhood in Seattle, Washington, our charming community is waiting for you. Come home to Villa Appia and immerse yourself in an inviting community that offers a classic and comfortable lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
10 Units Available
Roosevelt
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
1718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1265 sqft
Destinations north and south only minutes away via I-5. Comfortable apartment homes include patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Participate in sponsored activities with fellow residents. 24-hour gym, billiards and shuffleboard.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
University District
Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,423
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
940 sqft
Situated in the desirable University District, interiors feature climate control, gas range, spacious closets and window coverings. Enjoy internet access throughout, as well as on-site maintenance and management. Close to the I-5 and Ravenna Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
6 Units Available
Roosevelt
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Track 66 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Haller Lake
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
980 sqft
Haller Post in Seattle, WA offers a respite from urban life. Located just north of downtown, these Seattle apartments for rent are close to everything you love about the city, without being in the thick of things.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Roosevelt
Rooster
900 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,807
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to North Seattle with access to bus lines, dining, shopping, parks and nightlife. Modern apartments with updated features, open floor plans and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
7 Units Available
Crown Hill
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1018 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
5 Units Available
Phinney Ridge
Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
323 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phinney Flats in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 PM
3 Units Available
Wedgwood
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1063 sqft
Discover comfortable, modern living at Jasper, where modern apartment living comes with a little more space in a welcoming, tree-lined neighborhood that already feels like home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Victory Heights
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Central living at its finest. Apartments come cable ready with oversized closets, fireplace, and balcony. Perfect location close to public transportation with a rec room, spa, and laundry facility on-site for convenience.