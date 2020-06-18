First and Republican

Amenities

This modern apartment building in lower Queen Anne was built in 2000, and is only a block from Queen Anne Avenue shopping and dining! This building has all the amenities: private balconies, washers and dryers in every unit, etc. Secure parking and storage are both available on-site, and a spacious elevator services all floors. Utilities are sub-metered so you pay only for what you use. It's a relaxing home only blocks away from fine food and the attraction of the Seattle Center. RENT : $1,800 plus sub-metered utilities CONTACT: Susana (206) 886-1882 Email: sasesha@gmail.com