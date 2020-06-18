All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

First and Republican

422 1st Avenue West · (206) 886-1882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 1st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
This modern apartment building in lower Queen Anne was built in 2000, and is only a block from Queen Anne Avenue shopping and dining! This building has all the amenities: private balconies, washers and dryers in every unit, etc. Secure parking and storage are both available on-site, and a spacious elevator services all floors. Utilities are sub-metered so you pay only for what you use. It's a relaxing home only blocks away from fine food and the attraction of the Seattle Center. RENT : $1,800 plus sub-metered utilities CONTACT: Susana (206) 886-1882 Email: sasesha@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does First and Republican have any available units?
First and Republican has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does First and Republican have?
Some of First and Republican's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is First and Republican currently offering any rent specials?
First and Republican isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is First and Republican pet-friendly?
No, First and Republican is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does First and Republican offer parking?
Yes, First and Republican does offer parking.
Does First and Republican have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, First and Republican offers units with in unit laundry.
Does First and Republican have a pool?
No, First and Republican does not have a pool.
Does First and Republican have accessible units?
No, First and Republican does not have accessible units.
Does First and Republican have units with dishwashers?
No, First and Republican does not have units with dishwashers.
