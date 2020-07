Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage package receiving

Situated above the famous Uwajimaya Market in Seattle, Uwajimaya Village Apartments is located in the heart of the International District. We are within walking distance of historic Pioneer Square and popular Pike Place Market. Century Link and Safeco Fields are just minutes away - catch a ball game live! The light rail/bus terminal is right across the street which takes you downtown in just minutes. Or stay home and relax in our private Zen courtyard. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because this community is smoke-free.