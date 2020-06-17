Elan Uptown Flats

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities dog park gym parking bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

My husband and I are looking to buy a permanent house with our baby daughter, and our lease isnt up until 8/17/19. The renter would be taking over the remainder of our lease, with the option of signing a new one with the building directly. We are currently on a monthly prorated (incentivized) rent of but we are willing to supplement and pay or upfront once the new tenant is approved.



We absolutely love this apartment. We are the very first tenants, so its in near perfect condition. At 1,097 square feet with tall ceilings, its incredibly spacious. The master bathroom is beautiful, the rooftop is huge with a dog run, private grills, and 3 full common spaces in which you can entertain. Brand new gym also accessible 24/7.



Brand new washer and dryer in unit, with gas stovetop! Dishwasher also included, with a convection oven.



Portable air conditioner for free if you want- brand new and still in its packaging.



Parking is available for an extra cost of with the building.



Whats great about this unit is that its the only in the entire building with a huge 200 square foot private deck. Please note that the floorplan picture is accurate for the interior only. Since we are the only unit with such a large patio, they never had a floorplan specifically for this unit. Were two short blocks from Key Arena and Seattle Center. Please feel free to ask us any questions. We love this neighborhood and the apartment, but were ready to settle down with our daughter in a permanent home.