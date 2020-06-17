All apartments in Seattle
Elan Uptown Flats

300 1st Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

300 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
My husband and I are looking to buy a permanent house with our baby daughter, and our lease isnt up until 8/17/19. The renter would be taking over the remainder of our lease, with the option of signing a new one with the building directly. We are currently on a monthly prorated (incentivized) rent of but we are willing to supplement and pay or upfront once the new tenant is approved.

We absolutely love this apartment. We are the very first tenants, so its in near perfect condition. At 1,097 square feet with tall ceilings, its incredibly spacious. The master bathroom is beautiful, the rooftop is huge with a dog run, private grills, and 3 full common spaces in which you can entertain. Brand new gym also accessible 24/7.

Brand new washer and dryer in unit, with gas stovetop! Dishwasher also included, with a convection oven.

Portable air conditioner for free if you want- brand new and still in its packaging.

Parking is available for an extra cost of with the building.

Whats great about this unit is that its the only in the entire building with a huge 200 square foot private deck. Please note that the floorplan picture is accurate for the interior only. Since we are the only unit with such a large patio, they never had a floorplan specifically for this unit. Were two short blocks from Key Arena and Seattle Center. Please feel free to ask us any questions. We love this neighborhood and the apartment, but were ready to settle down with our daughter in a permanent home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Uptown Flats have any available units?
Elan Uptown Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Uptown Flats have?
Some of Elan Uptown Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Uptown Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Uptown Flats isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Uptown Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Uptown Flats is pet friendly.
Does Elan Uptown Flats offer parking?
Yes, Elan Uptown Flats does offer parking.
Does Elan Uptown Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan Uptown Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Uptown Flats have a pool?
No, Elan Uptown Flats does not have a pool.
Does Elan Uptown Flats have accessible units?
No, Elan Uptown Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Uptown Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Uptown Flats has units with dishwashers.
