Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Elan 41

Open Now until 5pm
4100 SW Edmunds St · (206) 929-4812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to One Month in Free Rent! Up to $2,099 Value! Special Will Not Last, Call Now! *Select Homes
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to One Month in Free Rent! Up to $1,899 Value! Special Will Not Last, Call Now! *Select Homes.
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to 2 Months in Free Rent! Up to $3,798 Value! Special Will Not Last, Call Now! *Select Homes
Location

4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA 98116
Fairmount Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 115 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan 41.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
garage
pool
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
key fob access
online portal
From the impeccable community courtyard to the bright and spacious interiors, experience the sights and scenery of Elan 41 Apartments. Nestled on a tree-lined street in West Seattle, Washington, our one and two bedroom luxury apartments for rent near CenturyLink Field offer function and style.

The convenient in-home washer and dryer streamline your weekly chores, while the stainless-steel appliances in your sleek and modern kitchen inspire new culinary creations. Each home offers soaring, lofted ceilings as well as a private balcony or patio for added brightness and a touch of the outdoors.

Elan 41 Apartments also hosts a variety of community amenities to exceed your expectations. With a beautiful community courtyard and convenient outdoor grilling and barbecue stations, you can have your friends over for a fresh and tasty meal al fresco.Our community is also proud to offer a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, complete with free weights and cardio equipment for a total workout. After you finish your exercise routine, stop by the business center in our luxury clubhouse to check your email, finish up work, or print out documents for an early morning meeting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions, breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking available, $175 a month.
Storage Details: No storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan 41 have any available units?
Elan 41 has 4 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan 41 have?
Some of Elan 41's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan 41 currently offering any rent specials?
Elan 41 is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to One Month in Free Rent! Up to $2,099 Value! Special Will Not Last, Call Now! *Select Homes
Is Elan 41 pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan 41 is pet friendly.
Does Elan 41 offer parking?
Yes, Elan 41 offers parking.
Does Elan 41 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan 41 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan 41 have a pool?
Yes, Elan 41 has a pool.
Does Elan 41 have accessible units?
No, Elan 41 does not have accessible units.
Does Elan 41 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan 41 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Elan 41?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

