cedar heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
197 Apartments for rent in Cedar Heights, Seattle, WA
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,345
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
980 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Lake City neighborhood in Seattle, Washington, our charming community is waiting for you. Come home to Villa Appia and immerse yourself in an inviting community that offers a classic and comfortable lifestyle.
12048 32nd Ave NE
12048 32nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
The Willows Apartments are located within walking distance of the business district of Lake City in a quiet neighborhood of small apartment communities. Bus lines and schools are also within close proximity.
12010 38th Ave NE
12010 38th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1900 sqft
12010 38th Ave NE Available 07/24/20 Serene Meadowbrook Home - Welcome home to this serene three bedroom, two bath Meadowbrook split level set in a majestic Pacific Northwest garden with rhododendrons, cherry trees, a magnolia tree and more! The
12047 33rd Ave NE Unit A
12047 33rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
North Seattle 3 Bedroom Townhome - Spacious North Seattle 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhome with original character and charm! AVAILABLE June 1st, 2020! FLEXIBLE lease terms from 12+months Enjoy a bright naturally lit living room and open concept
12728 35th Ave NE
12728 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1590 sqft
Townhouse for Rent- Lake City- Lots of space! - Spacious townhouse available for lease now. Two car garage, a beautiful chef's kitchen with island and stainless appliances.
13057 37th Ave NE
13057 37th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2320 sqft
Tri-Level home near by Bothell,Kenmore,Kirkland,Northgate,UW,NCC,SCC - Large Tri-Level SFH with 6 BR 2 BA, living room with cozy fireplace, dining room leads you to new large deck & back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Heights
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1050 sqft
Central living at its finest. Apartments come cable ready with oversized closets, fireplace, and balcony. Perfect location close to public transportation with a rec room, spa, and laundry facility on-site for convenience.
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,609
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
2339 NE 130th St
2339 Northeast 130th Street, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1801 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 bath single family home - Seattle - This charming 4 bedroom and 2 bath single family home is nestled in a cozy Seattle neighborhood.
2707 NE 123rd St
2707 Northeast 123rd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3bed3bath townhouse for rent - Property Id: 316727 move-in date: 9/1/2020. very convenient location. walk to local shops and bus stops. loaded with natural light, attached 1 car garage,plenty off-street parking spots.
14508 31st Ave. NE.
14508 31st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1560 sqft
14508 31st Ave. NE. Available 07/15/20 Prime location 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline.
10514 Riviera Place Northeast
10514 Riviera Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$8,900
4380 sqft
Absolutely stunning 5 bedroom, 7 bath, 4380sqft home, right on the water! Matthews Beach waterfront with panoramic views of Lake Washington & Mt. Rainier. Main floor offers expansive windowed wall with doors opening to large deck.
3107 NE 120th Street
3107 Northeast 120th Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
Remodeled Garden level 1 bedroom with lovely outdoor patio We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider Quiet centrally located garden apartment.
13045 23rd Pl NE
13045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1380 sqft
Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins! Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities;
1936 NE 127th Street
1936 Northeast 127th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
900 sqft
Located in Olympic Hills on the edge of Lake City, this midcentury apartment offers great space and a large yard.
