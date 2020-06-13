Apartment List
/
WA
/
puyallup
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM

166 Apartments for rent in Puyallup, WA

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Rollingbay
44 Units Available
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Hill
5 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,219
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,016
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
129 5th Ave NW - 2
129 5th Avenue Northwest, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
650 sqft
1st Floor Unit Residence Features Quartz counter tops Expansive windows Luxury water-resistant laminate flooring Stainless steel appliances In-unit Electrolux washer and dryer LED lighting Dedicated parking spot Modern Luxury in Downtown Puyallup
Results within 1 mile of Puyallup
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Hill
3 Units Available
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret… The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 Mountain Circle Dr
228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1454 sqft
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,483.00 Available: Now Security Deposit: $2,483.00 Renters Insurance Required $250.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waller
1 Unit Available
8225 65th Ave. E
8225 65th Avenue East, Waller, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2346 sqft
8225 65th Ave. E Available 07/01/20 Master on Main 2-Story Home in Highly Desired Diru Estates II - 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
South Hill
1 Unit Available
13405 97th Avenue East #302
13405 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Puyallup. Water, sewer, garbage, clubhouse, workout area, outdoor pool and hot tub access included with rent. $1,375 per month with $1,375 Security Deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Puyallup
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1150 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lakeland
21 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,256
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Fife
2 Units Available
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
Fife
10 Units Available
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
$
Fife
3 Units Available
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1658 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.

Median Rent in Puyallup

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Puyallup is $1,578, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,965.
Studio
$1,378
1 Bed
$1,578
2 Beds
$1,965
3+ Beds
$2,852

June 2020 Puyallup Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Puyallup Rent Report. Puyallup rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Puyallup rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Puyallup Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Puyallup Rent Report. Puyallup rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Puyallup rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Puyallup rents increased significantly over the past month

Puyallup rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Puyallup stand at $1,578 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,965 for a two-bedroom. Puyallup's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Puyallup, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Puyallup

    As rents have increased slightly in Puyallup, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Puyallup is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Puyallup's median two-bedroom rent of $1,965 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Puyallup.
    • While Puyallup's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Puyallup than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Puyallup is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Puyallup?
    In Puyallup, the median rent is $1,378 for a studio, $1,578 for a 1-bedroom, $1,965 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,852 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Puyallup, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Puyallup?
    Some of the colleges located in the Puyallup area include University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, Bellevue College, and City University of Seattle. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Puyallup?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Puyallup from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Renton, and Kent.

    Similar Pages

    Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
    Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
    Puyallup Pet Friendly Places