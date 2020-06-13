/
mukilteo
120 Apartments for rent in Mukilteo, WA📍
Harbour Pointe
8 Units Available
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1231 sqft
We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Mukilteo, Washington, next to Harbour Pointe Golf Club. Our exceptional homes feature a variety of outstanding apartment features and finish options.
Harbour Pointe
21 Units Available
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1223 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
7 Units Available
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courtyard in Mukilteo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Harbour Pointe
18 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Harbour Pointe
16 Units Available
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
998 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Harbour Pointe
1 Unit Available
12623 55th Ave W
12623 55th Avenue West, Mukilteo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3182 sqft
12623 55th Ave W Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home near Boeing. 3bed plus den on top floor. Separate office on main. Great floorplan. - This beautiful home with fully fenced yard.
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
4 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
1 Unit Available
13317 BEVERLY PARK RD
13317 Beverly Park Road, Picnic Point, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Park Model Home - Property Id: 264948 This is a Park Model Home. It is small but clean. This home is on our property. There is off street parking & a beautiful deck.Besides steps to the deck, there is also a ramp.
1 Unit Available
2903 Gibson Rd 4
2903 Gibson Road, Snohomish County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home - Property Id: 256651 Beautiful 3 bdrm w/loft. 2.5 baths, 2 car garage w/opener, W/D, gas fireplace, private fenced yard. Gas heat. Quiet safe neighborhood close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Shelby
1 Unit Available
3901 147th St SW
3901 147th Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1770 sqft
Lynnwood Home - This beautiful Lynnwood home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to Hwy 99. The kitchen features a large island with eating space, hardwood floors, and a small walk-in pantry.
36 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1227 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
Everett Mall South
17 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Holly
15 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
5 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
10 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Westmont
7 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Everett Mall South
31 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
7 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
20 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,260
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,231
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Holly
24 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,233
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Holly
18 Units Available
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,088
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
906 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mukilteo, the median rent is $1,525 for a studio, $1,746 for a 1-bedroom, $2,175 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,157 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mukilteo, check out our monthly Mukilteo Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Mukilteo include Harbour Pointe.
Some of the colleges located in the Mukilteo area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
