145 Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA📍
1 of 30
1 of 37
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 73
1 of 29
Woodinville is a relatively small city; it has a little over 10,000 residents according to the most recent census. It is considered a part of the Seattle Metropolitan area. This makes it the perfect choice for anybody who is looking to live in a small city with all of the perks of a big one. The majority of Woodinville residents are families. But if you live alone, with roommates or just some pets, you will still fit in here.
When you are planning to move into a small city, there are a few things that you should know. Living in a small city is extremely different from living in a large one. The community is close-knit and everyone knows each other. Be prepared to get to know your neighbors really well, whether you want to or not! In fact, it's probably best to talk to your potential neighbors before you move. Make sure they are people that you will get along with.
While you are looking for a house there are a few things that you will want to think about. For instance if you are moving into the neighborhood and you have kids who are going to go to school, you will want to look around and see where the closest school is. By living close to a school you can cut down on a lot of commute time. The Woodinville high school is in the Wedge neighborhood. Leota has a junior high school. Lower grade schools are scattered around town.
If you want peace and quiet you might want to check out the tourist district where the wineries are located. Even though there may be tourists, grapes need lots of room to grown and are usually quiet at night.
Finding a home in Woodinville
Finding a home in Woodinville is just like finding a home in any other city. All you will need is a few essentials and you will be all set. Realtors and landlords will want to run a credit check on you so you will want to make sure that your credit looks good before you apply to get a mortgage. Having bad credit can cost you a lot of money as you will have high interest rates. Because of this we advise that you get your credit all taken care of before you try to apply for a home. Having good credit can end up saving you a lot of money.
You will also want to make sure that you have a deposit for the house handy, along with proof of income. This will show that you are serious about the house and able to pay for it. The last thing they may ask you for is your previous renting or housing history. Make sure that you have this handy as well so that you can show them that you have been a valuable tenant in the past. In this case, valuable means you can pay your rent on time every month!
Renting in Woodinville
In a city like Woodinville that is close to Seattle, you'll find some great premier apartments and rental housing. Furthermore, if you have good credit, get your deposit ready and you should be good to go.
Before you sign anything
Before you sign any contracts, you will want to ensure that you understand exactly what you are signing. If there is anything that you aren't sure about, or that you don't completely understand, make sure that it is explained to you. If they don't explain it to you then turn around and walk away. You don't need to buy from anybody who is not professional with you. The last thing you want to do is be stuck in a horrible contract, even when it means you get to live in a city like Woodinville!
Although Woodinville is really a small town it has a number of unique neighborhoods. The interesting thing about Woodinville locations is that the town borders Seattle, a major city, is a commuter town to Seattle, but at the same time is rural enough to be the home of those 50 wineries. There is a lot of diversity here
The Wedge: The Wedge is one of Woodinville's more populated areas. It borders the Woodinville Skatepark.
Tourist District: The Tourist District is aptly named. It is home to Woodinville 50 wineries, so a good portion of tourists visit here. It is a beautiful area, lots of open space, lots of tranquility. It is also home to a great hotel, the Willows Lodge.
West Ridge: This neighborhood runs close to the Sammamish River, and borders the Tourist District. You can walk from your home to Novelty Hill - Januik Winery or Redhook Brewery and Forecasters Pub if you live in the southeast corner of this hood.
Valley Industrial: Between West Ridge and the Sammamish River, this neighborhood is a less populated but equally as popular area. Facelli Winery and Venetian StoneWorks are nearby.
Leota: This area include a few lakes and some great shopping opportunities, such as Eastside Ski and Sport and Better Off Threads.
Living in Woodinville is pretty peaceful. The city is surrounded by nature, so it is perfect for anyone who wants to escape from big-city living and enjoy a slower pace of life.
That doesn't mean there is nothing to do in Woodinville. The town prides itself on its many park and recreation facilities. The town has some great restaurants, too. Try Barking Frog at the Willow Lodge or The Herb Farm or Italianissimo Ristorante if you are in the mood for Italian. There is also a distillery in town: The Woodinville Whiskey Company.
Woodinville's proximity to Seattle gives it a real diversity, and this diversity makes it a choice place for many different kinds of people to live.