Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM

145 Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA

Town Center
Town Center
21 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,500
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1135 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Town Center
14 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,537
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Town Center
27 Units Available
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Town Center
2 Units Available
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
998 sqft
A fantastic community near area parks, and minutes from the freeway. On-site pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Each apartment features a private patio or deck, updated kitchens, and spacious interiors.
Results within 1 mile of Woodinville
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
7 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.

Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
15700 116th Ave NE #312
15700 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1222 sqft
15700 116th Ave NE #312 - (FOR RENT) Elegant, quiet third floor unit with a huge spacious floor plan. Huge living room has fireplace with mantel. Fantastic kitchen features slab granite and stainless steel appliances.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1730 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12530 NE 138th Pl
12530 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1680 sqft
12530 NE 138th Pl Available 08/01/20 Desirable Kingsgate neighborhood home - Desirable Kingsgate neighborhood home. Large 0.20 ac flat lot Attached 2 car garage Sun/rec room.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12525 NE 145th Pl Apt F97 Apt F97
12525 Northeast 145th Place, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
923 sqft
Unit F97 Available 06/22/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium in the Kingsgate Ridge Condominium Complex.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12716 NE 144th St # D301
12716 Northeast 144th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Kirkland 2 bed condo $1899 /month - Exceptionally open, light and spacious condominium unit in a great Kirkland community that is close to shopping, schools and local services.

1 Unit Available
23929 57th Ave SE
23929 57th Avenue Southeast, Maltby, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2290 sqft
4 BD 3 BA House for rent - $3,850.00- Available now - Beautiful 4 BD 3 BA two-story single family home for rent for $3,850.00 per month. This house is located off of highway 522 in very quiet and secluded neighborhood in the Highland Park Estates.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12720 NE 144th St., #D201
12720 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
935 sqft
Beautiful 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Perfect Kirkland Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
New remodeled 3 story Townhome in Bothell For Rent,Available now! New Floor,Kitchen,paint. Water/Sewer are included in the rent. - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
14330 NE 126th Street #b205
14330 126th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
930 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th,2020.

Hollyhills-Pioneer Hills-Morningside
1 Unit Available
19405 129th Ave NE
19405 129th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
940 sqft
Updated, remodeled 2 BR / 1 BA home in Holly Hills. 940 sq ft. Common area with plank flooring and bedrooms carpeted.

North Creek-195th
1 Unit Available
3915 243rd Pl SE K-101
3915 243rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
983 sqft
Welcome Home to this Stunning condo in Excellent and Quiet Cambria Hills- near I-405 & Bothell UW! Rare 9ft ceilings create a great feeling of spaciousness, as do a generous covered entry area & large private back patio.

Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1182 sqft
If you are looking for the perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 story townhouse with a stellar location, then look no further! Located in the Sonoma Villero Townhomes at 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, #1008, Bothell, WA right off the 405. 1200 sq ft.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
13438 123rd Ave NE
13438 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
13438 123rd Ave NE Available 04/15/20 Large, Retro 3 Bedroom in Kingsgate! Bring the 70s back! - Unique home with new kitchen (granite counters, huge pantry), heat pump for air conditioning upstairs, enclosed back deck, fully fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Woodinville
South Juanita
19 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,490
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1216 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Downtown Redmond
64 Units Available
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,460
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,460
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.

Median Rent in Woodinville

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Woodinville is $1,309, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,630.
Studio
$1,143
1 Bed
$1,309
2 Beds
$1,630
3+ Beds
$2,366
City GuideWoodinville
Woodinville is home to more than 50 wineries and at least one whiskey distillery, which makes it perfect for the aspiring sommelier.

Woodinville is a relatively small city; it has a little over 10,000 residents according to the most recent census. It is considered a part of the Seattle Metropolitan area. This makes it the perfect choice for anybody who is looking to live in a small city with all of the perks of a big one. The majority of Woodinville residents are families. But if you live alone, with roommates or just some pets, you will still fit in here.

Moving into Woodinville, WA

When you are planning to move into a small city, there are a few things that you should know. Living in a small city is extremely different from living in a large one. The community is close-knit and everyone knows each other. Be prepared to get to know your neighbors really well, whether you want to or not! In fact, it's probably best to talk to your potential neighbors before you move. Make sure they are people that you will get along with.

While you are looking for a house there are a few things that you will want to think about. For instance if you are moving into the neighborhood and you have kids who are going to go to school, you will want to look around and see where the closest school is. By living close to a school you can cut down on a lot of commute time. The Woodinville high school is in the Wedge neighborhood. Leota has a junior high school. Lower grade schools are scattered around town.

If you want peace and quiet you might want to check out the tourist district where the wineries are located. Even though there may be tourists, grapes need lots of room to grown and are usually quiet at night.

Finding a home in Woodinville

Finding a home in Woodinville is just like finding a home in any other city. All you will need is a few essentials and you will be all set. Realtors and landlords will want to run a credit check on you so you will want to make sure that your credit looks good before you apply to get a mortgage. Having bad credit can cost you a lot of money as you will have high interest rates. Because of this we advise that you get your credit all taken care of before you try to apply for a home. Having good credit can end up saving you a lot of money.

You will also want to make sure that you have a deposit for the house handy, along with proof of income. This will show that you are serious about the house and able to pay for it. The last thing they may ask you for is your previous renting or housing history. Make sure that you have this handy as well so that you can show them that you have been a valuable tenant in the past. In this case, valuable means you can pay your rent on time every month!

Renting in Woodinville

In a city like Woodinville that is close to Seattle, you'll find some great premier apartments and rental housing. Furthermore, if you have good credit, get your deposit ready and you should be good to go.

Before you sign anything

Before you sign any contracts, you will want to ensure that you understand exactly what you are signing. If there is anything that you aren't sure about, or that you don't completely understand, make sure that it is explained to you. If they don't explain it to you then turn around and walk away. You don't need to buy from anybody who is not professional with you. The last thing you want to do is be stuck in a horrible contract, even when it means you get to live in a city like Woodinville!

Neighborhoods in Woodinville

Although Woodinville is really a small town it has a number of unique neighborhoods. The interesting thing about Woodinville locations is that the town borders Seattle, a major city, is a commuter town to Seattle, but at the same time is rural enough to be the home of those 50 wineries. There is a lot of diversity here

The Wedge: The Wedge is one of Woodinville's more populated areas. It borders the Woodinville Skatepark.

Tourist District: The Tourist District is aptly named. It is home to Woodinville 50 wineries, so a good portion of tourists visit here. It is a beautiful area, lots of open space, lots of tranquility. It is also home to a great hotel, the Willows Lodge.

West Ridge: This neighborhood runs close to the Sammamish River, and borders the Tourist District. You can walk from your home to Novelty Hill - Januik Winery or Redhook Brewery and Forecasters Pub if you live in the southeast corner of this hood.

Valley Industrial: Between West Ridge and the Sammamish River, this neighborhood is a less populated but equally as popular area. Facelli Winery and Venetian StoneWorks are nearby.

Leota: This area include a few lakes and some great shopping opportunities, such as Eastside Ski and Sport and Better Off Threads.

Living in Woodinville

Living in Woodinville is pretty peaceful. The city is surrounded by nature, so it is perfect for anyone who wants to escape from big-city living and enjoy a slower pace of life.

That doesn't mean there is nothing to do in Woodinville. The town prides itself on its many park and recreation facilities. The town has some great restaurants, too. Try Barking Frog at the Willow Lodge or The Herb Farm or Italianissimo Ristorante if you are in the mood for Italian. There is also a distillery in town: The Woodinville Whiskey Company.

Woodinville's proximity to Seattle gives it a real diversity, and this diversity makes it a choice place for many different kinds of people to live.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Woodinville?
In Woodinville, the median rent is $1,143 for a studio, $1,309 for a 1-bedroom, $1,630 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,366 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Woodinville, check out our monthly Woodinville Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Woodinville?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Woodinville include Town Center.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Woodinville?
Some of the colleges located in the Woodinville area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Woodinville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodinville from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

