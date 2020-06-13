Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM

159 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, WA

North Lakewood
Pacific
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lakeview
22 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,191
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pacific
39 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northeast Lakewood
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Central Lakes
6 Units Available
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
North Lakewood
11 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW
5709 Mount Tacoma Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
904 sqft
Adorable Lakewood Bungalow - Immaculate Lakewood Bungalow! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms. Generous closets and storage. Cute kitchen. Fenced yard w/ shed and garage! Ready for immediate move in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
9722 73rd St SW
9722 73rd Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
9722 73rd St SW Available 07/01/20 9722 73rd St SW, 3 bed/1 3/4 bath rambler - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler in Oakbrook neighborhood. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, family room with fireplace. Open great room with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Lakes
1 Unit Available
7907 116th St Ct SW
7907 116th Street Ct SW, Lakewood, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
7907 116th St Ct SW Available 07/11/20 Luxurious 5 bedroom home in Gravelly Lake Estates! - This thoughtfully designed home features 9' ceilings, large windows, open concept living perfect for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Lakes
1 Unit Available
13063 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit B
13063 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
972 sqft
13063 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit B Available 07/06/20 Pending Application - Located near all the essentials! This gorgeous condo made up of 2 bd, 1 ba w/ approx. 972 SQ. FT.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
6415 Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest
6415 Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest, Lakewood, WA
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This cozy updated 1 bed/1 bath unit is located in a quiet neighborhood in Lakewood, yet minutes away from I-5. Unit does include a small, fenced back yard with a plastic storage container and there is plenty of on-site parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
8611 63rd Ave SW
8611 63rd Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1330 sqft
Spacious (1339 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on private, quiet drive. Fenced yard with back patio---great for barbecues! Laundry room includes washer & dryer; attached garage with opener; landscaping service included.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South End
3 Units Available
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Parkland
8 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1025 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Northeast Lakewood
15 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Oaks
97 Byrd Dr, Steilacoom, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by lakes and parks on the central coast of Puget Sound and just minutes from the Steilacoom Ferry Terminal. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and private patios.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
South Tacoma
5 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.

Median Rent in Lakewood

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lakewood is $1,210, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,507.
Studio
$1,057
1 Bed
$1,210
2 Beds
$1,507
3+ Beds
$2,188

June 2020 Lakewood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lakewood Rent Report. Lakewood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakewood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lakewood rent trends were flat over the past month

Lakewood rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakewood stand at $1,211 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,508 for a two-bedroom. Lakewood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lakewood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lakewood

    As rents have increased moderately in Lakewood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lakewood is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Lakewood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,508 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Lakewood.
    • While Lakewood's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lakewood than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Lakewood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lakewood?
    In Lakewood, the median rent is $1,057 for a studio, $1,210 for a 1-bedroom, $1,507 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,188 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lakewood, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lakewood?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lakewood include North Lakewood, and Pacific.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lakewood?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lakewood area include Clover Park Technical College, Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, and Cascadia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lakewood?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakewood from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Renton, and Kent.

