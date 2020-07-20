9019 18th Ave SW #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Seattle Townhome -

This well maintained 3 bed/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is conveniently located near the Westwood Village shopping center and bus lines. The lower level has a bedroom that opens to a fenced patio/ garden. The main level features: hardwood flooring, kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar, dining area and family room with electric FP. The upper level has a master bedroom, master bath, third bedroom and second full bath. There is also a single car garage. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,800 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE4893993)