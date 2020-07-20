All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

9019 18th Ave SW #B

9019 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9019 18th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Seattle Townhome -
This well maintained 3 bed/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is conveniently located near the Westwood Village shopping center and bus lines. The lower level has a bedroom that opens to a fenced patio/ garden. The main level features: hardwood flooring, kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar, dining area and family room with electric FP. The upper level has a master bedroom, master bath, third bedroom and second full bath. There is also a single car garage. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,800 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4893993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9019 18th Ave SW #B have any available units?
9019 18th Ave SW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9019 18th Ave SW #B have?
Some of 9019 18th Ave SW #B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9019 18th Ave SW #B currently offering any rent specials?
9019 18th Ave SW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9019 18th Ave SW #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9019 18th Ave SW #B is pet friendly.
Does 9019 18th Ave SW #B offer parking?
Yes, 9019 18th Ave SW #B offers parking.
Does 9019 18th Ave SW #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9019 18th Ave SW #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9019 18th Ave SW #B have a pool?
No, 9019 18th Ave SW #B does not have a pool.
Does 9019 18th Ave SW #B have accessible units?
No, 9019 18th Ave SW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 9019 18th Ave SW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9019 18th Ave SW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
