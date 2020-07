Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel furnished bathtub extra storage microwave oven Property Amenities bocce court business center car charging clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments garage lobby volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments conference room courtyard shuffle board valet service

The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint. Whether you’re jogging on the paved Alki Beach path, playing volleyball in the sand nearby, or hiking the area’s off-road trails, you can freely indulge your wanderlust. Any thrilling day can be capped off with a dip in Lincoln Park’s heated saltwater pool for the ultimate refreshment of body and mind. West Seattle is also home to many great restaurants, shops and entertainment. The West Seattle Junction at California Avenue and Alaska Street offers plenty of opportunities for unforgettable dining experiences, local flavor, and unique gifts. For those itching for even more, The Whittaker is mere minutes away from numerous bus, bike and water taxi routes and a short ride to the Sea-Tac airport to get you to your next adventure.