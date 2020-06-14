All apartments in Seattle
7320 Linden Ave N

7320 Linden Avenue North · (206) 650-0243
Location

7320 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7320 Linden Ave N · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
7320 Linden Ave N Available 05/01/20 Rare Green Lake Townhouse with Great Views! 5 Minutes to Lake! - Green Lake living! This perfectly located townhouse has 180-degree sweeping views of the Cascade Mountains, Green Lake, Mt Rainier, and a peek-a-boo of Seattle from the deck off the master.

The entry floor has a lovely open floorplan, perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous wood floors on this level with kitchen, breakfast bar, dining area, and a cozy gas fireplace between two huge windows. Head upstairs where you'll find two lovely bedrooms with ample closet space, a linen closet, full-size bathroom and laundry center with full-size washer and new dryer. The master suite and deck with a fantastic view, huge walk-in closet and master bath with jetted soaking tub encompasses the top floor with cathedral ceilings and plenty of light! A one-car garage with extra storage space is on the bottom level with easy access to the living area.

Green Lake and all it has to offer is at your doorstep, about a 5-minute walk! Running/biking path, parks, kayak rentals, a community pool, kiddie pool, restaurants, grocery stores, bars, shops, and gyms. Celebrate the holiday season with a walk around the Pathway of Lights around Green Lake, or participate in the SeaFair/Green Lake tradition of the Milk Carton Derby races. Only one block to Highway 99 and the express bus right into Seattle and one mile to Woodland Park Zoo and sports fields! This is the ideal location to call your next home!

**There are currently tenants in place here, therefore, in-person tours cannot take place until the home is vacant on May 1st. It is possible to apply for the home without seeing it in person after a Facetime meeting with the property manager. After May 1st, I plan to show the home using whatever guidelines and rules are in place at the time. Currently, one person at a time can enter a vacant home with an agent while maintaining social distancing; we would have you wash your hands upon entry and use a paper towel to open anything. **

- To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-Tenants pay all utilities.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) spoken with the Maple Leaf Management representative who manages the home
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
- Sorry, no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Linden Ave N have any available units?
7320 Linden Ave N has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 Linden Ave N have?
Some of 7320 Linden Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Linden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Linden Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Linden Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 7320 Linden Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7320 Linden Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7320 Linden Ave N does offer parking.
Does 7320 Linden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7320 Linden Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Linden Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 7320 Linden Ave N has a pool.
Does 7320 Linden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7320 Linden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Linden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 Linden Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
