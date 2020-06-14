Amenities

7320 Linden Ave N Available 05/01/20 Rare Green Lake Townhouse with Great Views! 5 Minutes to Lake! - Green Lake living! This perfectly located townhouse has 180-degree sweeping views of the Cascade Mountains, Green Lake, Mt Rainier, and a peek-a-boo of Seattle from the deck off the master.



The entry floor has a lovely open floorplan, perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous wood floors on this level with kitchen, breakfast bar, dining area, and a cozy gas fireplace between two huge windows. Head upstairs where you'll find two lovely bedrooms with ample closet space, a linen closet, full-size bathroom and laundry center with full-size washer and new dryer. The master suite and deck with a fantastic view, huge walk-in closet and master bath with jetted soaking tub encompasses the top floor with cathedral ceilings and plenty of light! A one-car garage with extra storage space is on the bottom level with easy access to the living area.



Green Lake and all it has to offer is at your doorstep, about a 5-minute walk! Running/biking path, parks, kayak rentals, a community pool, kiddie pool, restaurants, grocery stores, bars, shops, and gyms. Celebrate the holiday season with a walk around the Pathway of Lights around Green Lake, or participate in the SeaFair/Green Lake tradition of the Milk Carton Derby races. Only one block to Highway 99 and the express bus right into Seattle and one mile to Woodland Park Zoo and sports fields! This is the ideal location to call your next home!



**There are currently tenants in place here, therefore, in-person tours cannot take place until the home is vacant on May 1st. It is possible to apply for the home without seeing it in person after a Facetime meeting with the property manager. After May 1st, I plan to show the home using whatever guidelines and rules are in place at the time. Currently, one person at a time can enter a vacant home with an agent while maintaining social distancing; we would have you wash your hands upon entry and use a paper towel to open anything. **



- To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-Tenants pay all utilities.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) spoken with the Maple Leaf Management representative who manages the home

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

- Sorry, no pets



No Pets Allowed



