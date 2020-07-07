Amenities

This charming building is located in a great spot in Ballard, walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants and on bus lines to downtown Seattle. The property is quiet, has off-street parking and is professionally managed by Cornell & Associates. 6408 Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Ballard Address: 6408 20th Ave NW Bedrooms/Baths: 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Rent: $1,475 Parking: Free Utility Fee: $75/month Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: Cats allowed Description: The 6408 apartments is a quiet, nine unit building located in north Ballard. This is great location with easy access to cafes, restaurants, farmers market, shopping, bars, entertainment and more. We are far enough off of the beaten path to sustain a quiet environment while still be close to all the fun that Ballard offers. The spacious one bedroom is about 800 square feet with a deck. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and lots of room to make this a comfortable home for yourself. Available: ***NOW!*** Contact: Please contact the Resident Manager, Nick, for details or to schedule a viewing.