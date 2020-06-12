All apartments in Seattle
5567 17th Ave S.
5567 17th Ave S.

5567 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5567 17th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
business center
guest parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
$50 Rent DISCOUNT AND 1ST PET FEE WAIVED FOR FULLY QUALIFIED APPLICANTSAPPLICANTS MUSTMAKE 3X THE MONTHLY RENT (Gross Household Income total of $4350.00 or is currently Receiving Basic Allowance Housing from the military)HAVE NO EVICTIONS OR COLLECTIONSGOOD RENTAL HISTORYA CLEAN CRIMINAL RECORDbr Contact info:Auza Apartments (253) 642-6276br 1020 Neil St NE Unit 2 Olympia WA 98516br $1450.00/mobr KEY FEATURESSq Footage(approx: 1000 sqft.Bedrooms: 2 BedsBathrooms: 1 BathParking: 4+ Garage Guest parkingLease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)Deposit: $1450.00*Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OKPet Rent: $25/monthNon-Refundable Pet fee : $400.00 per petbr Laundry: hookups available in UnitFloor: 1Property Type: Apartmentbr DESCRIPTIONbr Auza apartments is in a convenient and peaceful location: Walking distance from Shopping Centers and bus stops and other Lacey business centers, 30 min Drive from McChord Airforce base and 20 min drive from Fort lewis Main gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5567 17th Ave S. have any available units?
5567 17th Ave S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5567 17th Ave S. have?
Some of 5567 17th Ave S.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5567 17th Ave S. currently offering any rent specials?
5567 17th Ave S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5567 17th Ave S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5567 17th Ave S. is pet friendly.
Does 5567 17th Ave S. offer parking?
Yes, 5567 17th Ave S. offers parking.
Does 5567 17th Ave S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5567 17th Ave S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5567 17th Ave S. have a pool?
No, 5567 17th Ave S. does not have a pool.
Does 5567 17th Ave S. have accessible units?
No, 5567 17th Ave S. does not have accessible units.
Does 5567 17th Ave S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5567 17th Ave S. does not have units with dishwashers.
