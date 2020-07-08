All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 521 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
521 Broadway
Last updated July 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

521 Broadway

521 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

521 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Broadway have any available units?
521 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 521 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
521 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 521 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 521 Broadway offer parking?
No, 521 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 521 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Broadway have a pool?
No, 521 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 521 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 521 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University