Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park internet access

Just across the street from the Interurban Trail, our one and two bedroom homes feature new appliances, updated kitchens, large patios and wood-burning fireplaces. Our convenient location is perfect for all your needs. Steps from our community are an abundance of restaurants, shopping and more. Living at Northline means you're a short 15 minute drive to downtown Seattle, 30 minutes to Bellevue, and 20 minutes to Boeing-Everett. Welcome Home!More property updates coming soon...