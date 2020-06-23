515 Summit Ave E - 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage google fiber internet access key fob access

Light, airy and clean-lined contemporary european style living featuring hardwood flooring, tile bathroom, in-unit laundry and chefs kitchen with slide-in range, refrigerator water and quartz counters. Energy efficient units featuring LED lighting and programmable thermostats. Enjoy the outdoors on your private balcony and bring comfort all year round with an air conditioning ready unit with built-in A/C ports in every room for those hot summer months.



Børsen Residences is a 5-story elevator serviced, condo-grade building with each residence residing on a building corner. Quiet and secure, with 24 hour video monitoring, the soundproof flooring and fully fire sprinklered construction give residents a distinct peace of mind. Amended with underground parking, storage lockers and bike racks, the building also features keyless unit entry, cellphone linked remote building entry and fully built-in Google Fiber Gigabit internet. All units have at least one if not two outdoor decks to enjoy the sounds of nature.



NB. Some photos from unit 404. 104 has electric stove (not gas), and no A/C mounted on wall.

Børsen Residences is a contemporary architecturally designed apartment complex providing a comfortably luxurious urban lifestyle for long-term tenancy in a world-class city. Featuring 20 one and two-bedroom units in a variety of sizes and floorplans, Børsen Residences offers a little escape for those seeking to prioritize quality in the midst of an increasingly hectic lifestyle.