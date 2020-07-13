All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:21 AM

Parkridge Apartments

1210 15th Ave E · (206) 929-4255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1210 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit PAR-101 · Avail. now

$2,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkridge Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
Come experience the best at Parkridge Apartments! Graced by its lush landscaping and traditional styling, Parkridge Apartments offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in a residential setting. We are just minutes away from the University of Washington via the I-5 and Hwy 520 freeway. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest. Parkridge Apartments offers luxury apartment living in a community unlike any other. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none. Some amenities include with a well-equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, private patio, tile floors, granite countertops, a cozy fireplace and much more! Our residents enjoy our centrally located property where you can walk to the 15th Avenue Shopping District, live across from Volunteer Park, The Asian Art Museum and Volunteer Park Conservatory, and only one mile from the Broadway Shopping District. Visit our photo gallery and see why Parkridge Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $87 water/sewer/garbage fee paid by tenant, remaining paid by community
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: $30 per storage, 2 per unit max

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parkridge Apartments have any available units?
Parkridge Apartments has a unit available for $2,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkridge Apartments have?
Some of Parkridge Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkridge Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Parkridge Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Parkridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Parkridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Parkridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Parkridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does Parkridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.

