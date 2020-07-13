Amenities

Come experience the best at Parkridge Apartments! Graced by its lush landscaping and traditional styling, Parkridge Apartments offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in a residential setting. We are just minutes away from the University of Washington via the I-5 and Hwy 520 freeway. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest. Parkridge Apartments offers luxury apartment living in a community unlike any other. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none. Some amenities include with a well-equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, private patio, tile floors, granite countertops, a cozy fireplace and much more! Our residents enjoy our centrally located property where you can walk to the 15th Avenue Shopping District, live across from Volunteer Park, The Asian Art Museum and Volunteer Park Conservatory, and only one mile from the Broadway Shopping District. Visit our photo gallery and see why Parkridge Apartments is the perfect place to call home.