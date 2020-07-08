All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

514 11th Ave E Unit B

514 11th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

514 11th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Capitol Hill Hardwood and A/C! - Follow this link to schedule your showing today! showdigs.co/rlafv

This well-kept home has hardwood throughout the main living areas, including the spacious living room which includes a gas fireplace. The two main bedrooms are on the third floor: a master with en-suite bathroom and a second bedroom with a dedicated bathroom. There is a small bedroom on the first floor with a dedicated bathroom.
Washer/dryer in unit. Located on a quiet street, but three short blocks from Broadway and one block away from a great elementary school. Walking distance to light rail, parks, restaurants, bars, and the best espresso in Seattle. 1 car attached garage. Pets OK with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5317840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

