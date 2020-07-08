514 11th Ave E Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Capitol Hill Hardwood and A/C! - Follow this link to schedule your showing today! showdigs.co/rlafv



This well-kept home has hardwood throughout the main living areas, including the spacious living room which includes a gas fireplace. The two main bedrooms are on the third floor: a master with en-suite bathroom and a second bedroom with a dedicated bathroom. There is a small bedroom on the first floor with a dedicated bathroom.

Washer/dryer in unit. Located on a quiet street, but three short blocks from Broadway and one block away from a great elementary school. Walking distance to light rail, parks, restaurants, bars, and the best espresso in Seattle. 1 car attached garage. Pets OK with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE5317840)