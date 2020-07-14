All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Ellis Court Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2510 Western Ave · (833) 869-7054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2510 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ellis Court Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Just Two Blocks From the Docks

Ellis Court Apartments are conveniently located just 2 blocks from Seattle’s beautiful waterfront. The famous Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, tons of shopping options, and several great restaurants are all within blocks. With our high walkscore, everything you could possibly want in urban living is literally just outside your front door!

All this, and a welcoming community with planned social events where you can meet and converse with your new neighbors. Call or stop by today and you’ll see Ellis Court is everything you’ve been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30.95 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ellis Court Apartments have any available units?
Ellis Court Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Ellis Court Apartments have?
Some of Ellis Court Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ellis Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ellis Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ellis Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ellis Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ellis Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ellis Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Ellis Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ellis Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ellis Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Ellis Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ellis Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ellis Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ellis Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Ellis Court Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
