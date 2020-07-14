Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Just Two Blocks From the Docks



Ellis Court Apartments are conveniently located just 2 blocks from Seattle’s beautiful waterfront. The famous Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, tons of shopping options, and several great restaurants are all within blocks. With our high walkscore, everything you could possibly want in urban living is literally just outside your front door!



All this, and a welcoming community with planned social events where you can meet and converse with your new neighbors. Call or stop by today and you’ll see Ellis Court is everything you’ve been looking for!