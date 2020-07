Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving elevator on-site laundry online portal

Discover what lakeside living is all about at Eastlake 2851. Located along Lake Union in one of Seattle’s most popular neighborhoods, this contemporary community combines distinct design, attractive features and amenities with a lakefront view. Whether you’re in the market for a studio, one or two bedroom apartment—or even a live/work space—the innovative options at Eastlake make the selection process effortless.