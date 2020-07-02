All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

5050 7th Avenue Northeast

5050 7th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5050 7th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER 2020

**WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE BUT DUE TO THE CURRENT STATE OF HEALTH EMERGENCY, WE MUST CANCEL ALL OPEN HOUSES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.**

Large 8BR house in U-District, completely remodeled in September 2018.
All new wood floor throughout the house, granite counter top.
Bright living/dining room & large kitchen in main floor
Also two bedrooms with one bathroom in main floor.
Top floor has 3 bedrooms with 3/4 bath,
Bottom floor has 3 bedrooms with 1 bath, also has another full kitchen.
All appliances provided. Free parking in the back.
Nice Neighborhood, convenient location, close to UW, downtown, stores, buses.
First/last/deposit ($6000), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets.
Available September 10th, 2020. One year lease required.

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

