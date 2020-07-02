5050 7th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER 2020



**WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE BUT DUE TO THE CURRENT STATE OF HEALTH EMERGENCY, WE MUST CANCEL ALL OPEN HOUSES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.**



Large 8BR house in U-District, completely remodeled in September 2018.

All new wood floor throughout the house, granite counter top.

Bright living/dining room & large kitchen in main floor

Also two bedrooms with one bathroom in main floor.

Top floor has 3 bedrooms with 3/4 bath,

Bottom floor has 3 bedrooms with 1 bath, also has another full kitchen.

All appliances provided. Free parking in the back.

Nice Neighborhood, convenient location, close to UW, downtown, stores, buses.

First/last/deposit ($6000), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets.

Available September 10th, 2020. One year lease required.



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.