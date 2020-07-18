All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4843 S Chicago St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4843 S Chicago St
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

4843 S Chicago St

4843 South Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Brighton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4843 South Chicago Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like New Beautiful Townhouse - This beautiful townhouse is ready for you to call home! Located in the Rainier Valley in the Brighton neighborhood this home is on major bus lines and has easy access to the Othello light-rail station. Your new home is also within walking distance to restaurants and shopping! Inside this beautiful townhouse you will find spacious living areas with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Your master bedroom has his and hers closets and separate bath. The kitchen features stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and wood flooring. The large one car garage provides plenty of additional storage space for the home. Add in the included washer and dryer and you have everything you need in a home! No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3597130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 S Chicago St have any available units?
4843 S Chicago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4843 S Chicago St have?
Some of 4843 S Chicago St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 S Chicago St currently offering any rent specials?
4843 S Chicago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 S Chicago St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4843 S Chicago St is pet friendly.
Does 4843 S Chicago St offer parking?
Yes, 4843 S Chicago St offers parking.
Does 4843 S Chicago St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4843 S Chicago St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 S Chicago St have a pool?
No, 4843 S Chicago St does not have a pool.
Does 4843 S Chicago St have accessible units?
No, 4843 S Chicago St does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 S Chicago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4843 S Chicago St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University