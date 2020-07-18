4843 S Chicago St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Like New Beautiful Townhouse - This beautiful townhouse is ready for you to call home! Located in the Rainier Valley in the Brighton neighborhood this home is on major bus lines and has easy access to the Othello light-rail station. Your new home is also within walking distance to restaurants and shopping! Inside this beautiful townhouse you will find spacious living areas with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Your master bedroom has his and hers closets and separate bath. The kitchen features stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and wood flooring. The large one car garage provides plenty of additional storage space for the home. Add in the included washer and dryer and you have everything you need in a home! No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



