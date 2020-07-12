/
brighton
125 Apartments for rent in Brighton, Seattle, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,252
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1042 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4804 S Frontenac St
4804 South Frontenac Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2040 sqft
4804 S Frontenac St Available 08/01/20 Othello Station & S. Brighton Beach Area 3BD /2BA Immaculate Single Family Home!! - Remodeled and Updated. Open Floor Plan. Full sized kitchen w/ stainless appliances and white maple cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
14 Units Available
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,640
671 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Angeline in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
842 sqft
Convenient location within walking distance of popular bars, coffee shops and the Columbia Branch Library. Ample storage is available in the apartments' walk-in closets. Work out in the 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,220
2030 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3725 S Cloverdale St
3725 South Cloverdale Street, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1630 sqft
Available Now! Completely renovated home with new paint, flooring, windows and much more. The first level includes open living room with new hardwood floors and tons of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,697
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,830
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,470
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,557
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,131
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful modern apartments in Seattle's Capitol Hill. Glass-tile backsplash and new cabinetry in kitchen. Each unit has a balcony. Amenities include a garden veranda, rooftop deck and fire pit. Bars and shops are just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,127
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,596
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,924
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
26 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
22 Units Available
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1123 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
13 Units Available
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,497
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
42 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,428
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1074 sqft
Pet-friendly community on shores of Lake Washington. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony with lake views. Enjoy pool, elevator, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near public transit, shopping, dining, access to I-90.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
23 Units Available
HANA
101 6th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
866 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at HANA in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1072 sqft
Want to live in a beautiful and convenient space? At Raleigh Ridge, we aim to make everything comfortable and convenient.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1036 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
